Sarah Arnold
Biography
Articles
Kamala Harris Refuses to Acknowledge the Illegal Migrants Who Arrived At Her D.C. Doorsteps
By Sarah Arnold
Two buses full of illegal migrants arrived at Vice President Kamala Harris’ D.C. doorsteps this week so that she would ...
September 17, 2022
|
New!
BREAKING: DOJ Appeals to Gain Access to Seized Documents Found at Trump's Home
By Sarah Arnold
The Justice Department requested a federal appeals court to let it resume reviewing classified materials seized in the FBI search ...
September 16, 2022
Trump Says He Can't Be Indicted: 'Americans Won't Stand For It'
By Sarah Arnold
Former President Trump has been attacked multiple times by Democrats, yet that hasn’t stopped him from fighting for the country, ...
September 16, 2022
DeSantis Puts Democrats in Their Place After They Attack Him For Shipping Illegals to Other States
By Sarah Arnold
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) is defending his action of sending illegal migrants who arrived in Florida to liberal cities, saying ...
September 16, 2022
Democrat Believes in Abortion 'Until the Time of Birth'
By Sarah Arnold
Stacey Abrams, the Democrat candidate for governor in the state of Georgia, revealed her shocking stance on abortion. During an appearance ...
September 16, 2022
Newsom Accuses DeSantis of Kidnapping Migrants
By Sarah Arnold
In another plea to make headlines, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) is begging the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate Gov. ...
September 16, 2022
TikTok Refuses to Cut Off Data Flow to Communist China
By Sarah Arnold
Former President Trump has been warning that TikTok is selling American user’s data to Communist China for years now, expressing ...
September 15, 2022
Disney Linked to the Funding of Pro-Abortion Films
By Sarah Arnold
The University of Southern California will fund film projects aimed to promote so-called abortion “rights.” USC announced a $25,000 grant program ...
September 15, 2022
Nancy Pelosi Asks Audience for 'Applause' While Touting Inflation Reduction Act
By Sarah Arnold
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to remind a crowd to clap when touting the Democrat’s Inflation Reduction Act, which she ...
September 15, 2022
CNN's Don Lemon Booted From Primetime to Mornings
By Sarah Arnold
CNN continues to shift its programming in an effort to revive its network as rating keep plummeting. In a shakeup, Don ...
September 15, 2022
Schumer Overheard Saying Nancy Pelosi Is 'In Trouble' During Swanky Dinner
By Sarah Arnold
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was overheard during a private dinner predicting that Democrats will lose the House and ...
September 15, 2022
Majority of Democrats Than Republicans Believe Biden Is Dividing America
By Sarah Arnold
President Joe Biden’s recent speech spewing hate against former President Trump has turned Americans against him, including Democrats. In a new ...
September 14, 2022
Sen. Rick Scott Challenges Biden to Take Note From His 'American Rescue Plan'
By Sarah Arnold
President Joe Biden trolled Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla) over his Rescue American Plan, accusing him of putting Medicare and Social ...
September 14, 2022
Newsom Announces New Abortion Website Attacking Republicans For Being Pro-Life
By Sarah Arnold
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) announced the launch of a new website designed to take a stab at states who restricted ...
September 14, 2022
Ohio Teachers Are Now Allowed To Have Guns in Their Classrooms
By Sarah Arnold
As many Democrat states call to get rid of guns, Republicans are fighting to keep the Second Amendment alive and ...
September 14, 2022
