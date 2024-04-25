Thousand of Illegal Immigrants With Pounds of Fentanyl Apprehended by Border Patrol

The San Diego border sector is taking another massive hit after thousands of illegal immigrants from Texas and Arizona are making their way westward.

The southern California city broke records for apprehending the most illegal aliens during the first 21 days of April after San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents encountered more than 25,000 immigrants.

Advertisement

Not only did Border Patrol agents arrest tens of thousands of illegal immigrants, they also seized hundreds of pounds of drugs that would have otherwise ended up in the United States.

Chief Border Patrol agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel revealed that the undocumented aliens who were stopped at the San Diego sector were carrying 154 pounds of cocaine, 36.8 pounds of fentanyl, and 238 pounds of methamphetamine.

Weekly Update, 4/17/24 – 4/23/24

-9,513 Apprehensions from 74 countries

-218 Unaccompanied Minors Encountered

-22 Rescues

-35 Human Smuggling Events Interdicted



SEIZED:

-154 lbs. Cocaine

-238 lbs. Methamphetamine

-36.8 lbs. Fentanyl

-22 Smuggling Conveyances

-7 Firearms pic.twitter.com/4Fn6U2g0LC — Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefSDC) April 24, 2024

In addition, according to a release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, more than a million drugs were seized across the southern border city and the U.S.-Mexico border in just one week.

From April 15 to 21, over 1.1 million fentanyl pills and 523 pounds of methamphetamine were apprehended by the state’s National Guard’s Counterdrug Task Force, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Just a month prior, Newsom revealed that CalGuard seized more than a million fentanyl pills in February— including almost 600,000 pills at the southern border.

The CBP Southwest Land Border Encounters report found that Tucson Sector agents arrested nearly 42,000 illegal immigrants in March and 30,000 aliens in El Paso.

From October of last year to now, Border Patrol agents have encountered over 1.1 million illegal immigrants attempting to invade the U.S.-Mexico border. 360,000 of those came from the Tucson Sector, while 210,000 illegal aliens came from the San Diego sector.

Since President Joe Biden took office in 2021, more than 7.3 million illegal immigrants have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

A recent Axios poll conducted by the Harris Poll found that two-thirds of Americans believe illegal immigration is a real crisis and not just a narrative the mainstream media likes to push.

Fifty-one percent of Americans support mass deportation of undocumented aliens, which includes 68 percent of Republicans and 42 percent of Democrats.

Americans also blamed the Biden Administration, saying that Biden’s reckless open-border policies are responsible for the havoc wreaked on the U.S.