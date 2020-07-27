Columnists
Guy Benson
Biography
Guy Benson is Townhall.com's Political Editor. Follow him on Twitter @guypbenson. A Fox News contributor, Benson is co-author of the 2015 book,
End of Discussion: How the Left's Outrage Industry Shuts Down Debate, Manipulates Voters, and Makes America Less Free (and Fun).
Articles
Report: Biden's VP Selection Decision Has Boiled Down to These Two Women...
August 05, 2020
Trump: Actually, Voting By Mail Is Safe and Encouraged...in Florida
August 05, 2020
'You Can't Do That:' Trump's Terrible Interview Underscores Why He's Losing
August 04, 2020
Here We Go: 2020 Democratic Platform Embraces 'Structural Reform' Power Grab on the Judiciary
August 04, 2020
Smear Merchant: Pelosi Can't Substantiate Her Attack on Dr. Birx
August 03, 2020
Woke NBA Coach: Actually, I Was Wrong About Hong Kong and Free Speech, and I Regret It
August 03, 2020
Feinstein: You Know Who's Growing Increasingly 'Respectable'? China.
July 31, 2020
Question: If a Coronavirus Vaccine Were Approved and Produced Tomorrow, Would You Take It?
July 31, 2020
ESPN Bombshell: NBA 'Academies' in China Rife With Abuses, League Accused of Lies and Complicity
July 30, 2020
New Polls: Trump Turning Things Around?
July 30, 2020
NYT Podcast: We Need to Talk About How 'Nice White Parents' Harm American Education
July 29, 2020
Failure and Spin: The Dishonest Shamelessness of the Cuomo Brothers
July 29, 2020
'Shame on You:' House Democrats' Idiotic Hearing With Attorney General Barr
July 28, 2020
Shocking: AP Reporter Embedded with Federal Officers in Portland Describes Rioters' Violent Attacks
July 28, 2020
Analysis: Media Distort COVID Stats to Assail Some Politicians, Shield Others
July 27, 2020
