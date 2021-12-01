Columnists
Madeline Leesman
|
@madelineleesman
Biography
Madeline Leesman is a Web Editor at Townhall.com.
Washington Post Columnist Says Overruling Roe v. Wade Won’t Produce the Backlash Pro-Abortion Feminists Expect
By Madeline Leesman
Last Wednesday, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) heard oral arguments in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s ...
December 06, 2021
Former Sen. David Perdue Announces Georgia Gubernatorial Bid
By Madeline Leesman
On Monday, former Sen. David Perdue, a Republican, announced his candidacy for Georgia’s gubernatorial race in the 2022 midterm elections. In ...
December 06, 2021
DOJ Sues Texas Over New Redistricting Maps
By Madeline Leesman
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing the state of Texas over its new redistricting maps, Attorney General Merrick Garland ...
December 06, 2021
MSNBC Guest: The Pro-Life Movement Has Never Been About Pro-Life Principles
By Madeline Leesman
On Sunday’s edition of “American Voices With Alicia Menendez” on MSNBC, host Alicia Menendez discussed the Supreme Court case Dobbs ...
December 06, 2021
NYC Business Owner Slams ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’ Possibility of Booster Shot Mandate
By Madeline Leesman
On Sunday, Mary Josephine Generoso, who is the manager of Pasticceria Rocco restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, appeared in a ...
December 06, 2021
Pro-Abortion Gov. Wolf on Mississippi Abortion Case: ‘Another Attempt Dismantle Individual Freedoms’
By Madeline Leesman
Pennsylvania’s pro-abortion Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, issued a statement on Thursday slamming the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson ...
December 03, 2021
Pelosi: The Supreme Court Has the Responsibility to ‘Honor the Constitution’ And Uphold Roe v. Wade
By Madeline Leesman
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) issued a statement Wednesday on the Supreme Court case Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, ...
December 03, 2021
Billie Jean King: ‘Nothing Did More to Advance Women’s Economic Status Than the Right to Abortion’
By Madeline Leesman
This week, tennis champion Billie Jean King published an op-ed in The Washington Post where she claimed her abortion experience ...
December 03, 2021
Report Claims That a Roe v. Wade Overturn Could Become a ‘Business Nightmare’
By Madeline Leesman
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) heard oral arguments for the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s ...
December 03, 2021
Psaki Defends Biden Administration's African Travel Ban Over Omicron
By Madeline Leesman
On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended President Biden’s travel ban to African countries to stop the spread ...
December 02, 2021
State Dems Are Working to Pass Legislation to Enshrine Roe v. Wade into Law
By Madeline Leesman
This week, pro-abortion Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins revealed that she would be open to "discussions" over passing legislation that ...
December 02, 2021
Leftists Lose It Over Possible Roe v. Wade Overturn
By Madeline Leesman
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) heard oral arguments for the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s ...
December 02, 2021
Pro-Abortion GOP Senator Supports Codifying Roe v. Wade Into Law
By Madeline Leesman
Pro-abortion Republican Sen. Susan Collins (ME) said Wednesday that she supports passing legislation to codify Roe v. Wade into law. ...
December 02, 2021
GOP Rep on Mississippi Abortion Case: ‘Life Begins at Conception And It’s Worth Living’
By Madeline Leesman
On Wednesday, Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) delivered remarks in front of the United States Supreme Court as the justices heard ...
December 01, 2021
Stacey Abrams Announces Georgia Gubernatorial Bid
By Madeline Leesman
On Wednesday, Democrat Stacey Abrams announced her candidacy for Georgia governor in the 2022 midterm elections. She announced her bid ...
December 01, 2021
