Ilhan Omar Joins Disgraced Daughter at Pro-Terrorism Columbia Protests

A Democrat “Squad” member rallied anti-Israel protestors despite her daughter being arrested just days before for clashing with authorities during a pro-Hamas demonstration.

Advertisement

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was spotted among hundreds of anti-Israel protestors at Columbia University where pro-terrorism activists set up dozens of tents, occupying the campus and harassing the school’s Jewish community.

Under the protection of her congresswoman mother, Isra Hirsi was back on campus after being suspended for participating in a protest of Israel's war against Hamas and calling for the death of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Omar cheered Hirsi and the hundreds of other pro-terrorist demonstrators, saying that she is "enormously proud" of her daughter for standing "against genocide.”

The far-Left Democrat slammed “right-wing attacks,” claiming that the students are merely partaking in “peaceful” protests that have her in “awe” of their “bravery and courage.”

“I had the honor of seeing the Columbia University anti-war encampment firsthand,” Omar wrote on X. “Contrary to right-wing attacks, these students are joyfully protesting for peace and an end to the genocide taking place in Gaza.”

Omar has repeatedly found herself in hot water for her anti-Israel views and accused the Biden Administration of not doing enough for Gaza where Hamas terrorists killed 1,200 Israelis and took more than 200 people hostage.

“The Columbia protesters have made clear their demands and want their school not to be complacent in the ongoing Genocide in Gaza. Public officials and media making this about anything else are inflaming the situation and need to bring calmness and sanity back,” she continued.

I had the honor of seeing the Columbia University anti-war encampment firsthand.



Contrary to right-wing attacks, these students are joyfully protesting for peace and an end to the genocide taking place in Gaza.



I’m in awe of their bravery and courage. pic.twitter.com/yC6hcBMwCP — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 25, 2024

Her visit to the campus came hours before a Friday morning deadline for Columbia officials and protesters to reach a deal over dismantling the tent encampments on campus.

However, during a Thursday press conference, representatives for Columbia failed to say if the deadline still existed. As of Friday, it is unclear whether the university will force protestors to leave campus grounds.

“To underscore, we have our demands, they have theirs. A formal process is underway and continues,” Ben Chang, Columbia’s vice president of communications said. “As President [Minouche] Shafik has said, we very much hope these discussions are successful. If they are not, we’ll have to consider options for restoring calm to campus.”

Advertisement

Jewish students have expressed fear for their safety on campus, revealing that they have been verbally and physically assaulted by the pro-terrorism protestors.

Here are Ilhan Omar’s pro-Hamas supporters physically threatening Jewish students at Columbia University.



Omar is trying to whitewash the crimes by her extremist followers just like she tries to whitewash the 10/7 massącre of 1,200 Jews by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/VzQzJU832e — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 25, 2024



