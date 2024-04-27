Bill Maher Said What We're All Thinking Regarding These Pro-Hamas Clowns Blocking Traffic

It started off promising, and most of his commentaries have mocked modern liberalism for its illiberal tendencies and devotion to nonsensical positions. Bill Maher again took a blowtorch to the modern social justice warrior, adding that most of the time, it’s a gross exercise in narcissism.

He starts by saying what we’re all thinking about the pro-Hamas protesters blocking traffic nationwide: “If you have to block traffic in the name of a cause, no one likes you.” The HBO host rightly highlighted how making people late to pick up their kids or late for work doesn’t help your cause or bring attention to it. He also noted these demonstrators' privilege of not having to work for a living.

The comedian then shredded these leftist clowns, adding that they’re more concerned about the “warrior-ing” than the cause. If they did, they would be protesting Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Crops that prop up a gender-based apartheid, aka a real one, that’s beyond brutal and repressive. Israel, as he rightly noted, does not have such a system: Arab-Israelis can vote, hold office, and sit on the judiciary.

He noted the keffiyeh as the new Che Guevara t-shirt, which young leftists don’t know about. If they did, they’d discover the late communist leader was a racist and a homophobe.

Aaron Bushnell self-immolated in front of the Israeli Embassy in support of a free Palestine. Another man did it outside the courthouse of the Trump hush money trial. Bushnell justified his suicide by saying, “Many of us like to ask ourselves, what would I do if I was alive during slavery?” Maher noted that self-immolation wouldn’t have fixed the problem, and the impact of such a brutal act is degraded when you do it for Stormy Daniels.

He further went down the list. Maher is a committed global warming supporter but noted that throwing stuff on priceless works of art is stupid.

“No one sees mashed potatoes on a Monet and thinks, ‘He’s got a point. I should recycle my cans,'” he quipped.

Sadly, it’s come to this, but where are the protests for North Korea, Chinese concentration camps, Boko Haram kidnaps whole villages of women, and the president of Burundi who apparently wants to stone gay people to death? If the Left understood who they’re supporting and thought for a second, they might take it a bit easier on the Democrats. Maher hopes for that—I do not. Liberals have zero grasp of history, and that shall remain the case.

The Left calls Joe Biden “genocide Joe,” which Maher also took a hatchet to, saying that the stated goal of a genocide is to wipe out an entire people, that’s the goal which Hamas pushes for regarding Israel. They can’t. Israel can wipe out the Palestinians tomorrow but won’t—that’s a key difference.

But while his New Rules commentary seemed to direct all its fire toward the Left, Maher had to hurl an anti-Trump point, saying that the former president is like them regarding being ‘attention-seeking whores.’ It derailed a bit for me here, but Maher is a comedian and a liberal—he had to toss in something there to avoid looking red-pilled, which he isn’t.

In short, today’s lefty activist is a culturally and historically illiterate dolt who supports all the wrong people for all the wrong reasons and all the wrong causes.