'Repulsive:' MTG Goes Scorched Earth After Massive Ukraine Aid Package Approved

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) doubled down on her efforts to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) after he voted in favor of a $60 billion Ukraine aid package on Saturday.

Greene went scorched Earth on the House of Representatives and Johnson in a fiery statement following the vote, in which 101 Republican House members voted in favor of the Ukraine aid bill with 112 voting against it.

“This is a continuous sick business model that the American government continues,” Greene said, accusing the federal government of funding foreign wars using taxpayer money.

“This is a business model the American people do not support,” she added. “They don’t support a business model that is built on blood, murder, and war in foreign countries while this very government does nothing to secure our border.”

Supporters of the bill have emphasized that it would help the U.S. job growth and support the country's defense industry. However, Greene pointed out that the U.S. is over $34 trillion in debt and is rising over $40 billion daily as Congress refuses to take action against President Joe Biden’s open border policies that are wreaking havoc on American communities.

“Americans are suffering every single day,” the Republican said, highlighting how most can barely afford to pay for groceries, food, healthcare, or childcare— yet the U.S. continues to fund wars in foreign countries.

She lashed out and criticized both Republicans and Democrats who voted for the massive aid package for refusing to help their own American citizens who are struggling to afford even the bare minimum necessities. Greene accused the federal government of funding the ongoing war in Ukraine, wiping out generations of military men and leaving the country with innocent lives taken, along with widowers and families who have nothing to show for it.

“Peace is the last thing Washington wants because it doesn’t fit the business model,” Greene stated. “What a disgusting business model.”

The House of Representatives and Speaker Mike Johnson don’t give a damn about the American people, our border, our jobs, our economy, or our national security.



The most important thing in Congress is spending another $61 BILLION of YOUR money to fuel a war in Ukraine, protect a… pic.twitter.com/xcQk6OuEsk — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 20, 2024

The aid package will provide $60.84 billion to assist Ukraine, including $13.8 billion for Ukraine to buy advanced weapons, $13.4 billion for replenishing U.S. stockpiles, $11 billion to support U.S. allies in the region, and another $13.8 billion to purchase U.S. defense systems for Ukraine.

Another $9 billion will be allocated to the country as economic assistance in the form of loans that can be forgiven by the president with Congress's approval.

D.C. is Ukraine's largest provider of weapons and military equipment. Since the day Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the U.S. has sent Ukraine more than $44 billion in defense aid.

Mike Johnson betrayed America once again.



After doing nothing to secure America’s Southern border, reauthorizing FISA to spy on the American people without a warrant, fully funding Joe Biden’s DOJ that has indicted President Trump 91 times, and giving Biden’s political gestapo a… pic.twitter.com/8ZnQB5ry5j — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 20, 2024



