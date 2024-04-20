Bill Maher Couldn't Keep Quiet About This Woke Issue Anymore
It's Not Hard to See Why NPR's New CEO Dodged This Simple Question...
The Washington Post Wants You to Feel Bad for These People. Don't.
Here's How Iran's Foreign Minister Responded to Israel's Latest Strike
Biden Admin Faces Heat After Announcing Drastic Plan That Fuels Radical 'Climate Change'...
Democrats in This State Want to Become a ‘Sanctuary’ for Kids to Access...
HHS, National Archives Hit With Lawsuit After Being Caught Deleting Emails of Former...
Democrats Wave Ukrainian Flags, Cheer 'Ukraine!' After House Passes $60 Billion Aid Packag...
House Passes Johnson's Foreign Aid Bills, Expected to Be Passed by Senate and...
Planned Parenthood Abortions Is One of the Top Leading Causes of Death in...
California Dems Weaken Bill to Make Buying Child Sex a Felony
Bombshell Testimony Reveals WHO Pushed for COVID Vaccine Passports Despite Knowing They We...
Corrupt Letitia James Asks Judge to Reject Trump's $175 Million Bond
Dem Official Says It's 'Not a News Story' Would-Be School Shooter Identifies As...
Tipsheet

'Repulsive:' MTG Goes Scorched Earth After Massive Ukraine Aid Package Approved

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 20, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) doubled down on her efforts to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) after he voted in favor of a $60 billion Ukraine aid package on Saturday. 

Advertisement

Greene went scorched Earth on the House of Representatives and Johnson in a fiery statement following the vote, in which 101 Republican House members voted in favor of the Ukraine aid bill with 112 voting against it. 

“This is a continuous sick business model that the American government continues,” Greene said, accusing the federal government of funding foreign wars using taxpayer money. 

“This is a business model the American people do not support,” she added. “They don’t support a business model that is built on blood, murder, and war in foreign countries while this very government does nothing to secure our border.” 

Supporters of the bill have emphasized that it would help the U.S. job growth and support the country's defense industry. However, Greene pointed out that the U.S. is over $34 trillion in debt and is rising over $40 billion daily as Congress refuses to take action against President Joe Biden’s open border policies that are wreaking havoc on American communities. 

“Americans are suffering every single day,” the Republican said, highlighting how most can barely afford to pay for groceries, food, healthcare, or childcare— yet the U.S. continues to fund wars in foreign countries. 

Recommended

Bill Maher Couldn't Keep Quiet About This Woke Issue Anymore Matt Vespa
Advertisement

She lashed out and criticized both Republicans and Democrats who voted for the massive aid package for refusing to help their own American citizens who are struggling to afford even the bare minimum necessities. Greene accused the federal government of funding the ongoing war in Ukraine, wiping out generations of military men and leaving the country with innocent lives taken, along with widowers and families who have nothing to show for it. 

“Peace is the last thing Washington wants because it doesn’t fit the business model,” Greene stated. “What a disgusting business model.” 

The aid package will provide $60.84 billion to assist Ukraine, including $13.8 billion for Ukraine to buy advanced weapons, $13.4 billion for replenishing U.S. stockpiles, $11 billion to support U.S. allies in the region, and another $13.8 billion to purchase U.S. defense systems for Ukraine.  

Advertisement

Another $9 billion will be allocated to the country as economic assistance in the form of loans that can be forgiven by the president with Congress's approval.

D.C. is Ukraine's largest provider of weapons and military equipment. Since the day Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the U.S. has sent Ukraine more than $44 billion in defense aid. 


Tags: MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Couldn't Keep Quiet About This Woke Issue Anymore Matt Vespa
Biden Admin Faces Heat After Announcing Drastic Plan That Fuels Radical 'Climate Change' Agenda Sarah Arnold
That Civil War Movie Is a Symptom of Hollywood’s Problems Kurt Schlichter
Bombshell Testimony Reveals WHO Pushed for COVID Vaccine Passports Despite Knowing They Were a Scam Sarah Arnold
Are Iran's Nine Lives Nearing an End? Victor Davis Hanson
Here's the Phrase a UK Police Officer Said to a Jewish Man at a Pro-Hamas Rally That Caused an Uproar Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Couldn't Keep Quiet About This Woke Issue Anymore Matt Vespa
Advertisement