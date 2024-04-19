UK Police Officer Had an Odd Exchange with a Jewish Bystander During Pro-Hamas...
MSNBC Claims Russia, Saudi Arabia Is Plotting to Help Trump Get Elected

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 19, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File

As gas prices continue to soar across the nation, an MSNBC panel did what they do best: throw former President Donald Trump under the bus and glorify President Joe Biden all in the same breath. 

Host Stephanie Ruhle introduced an outlandish idea, claiming that Russia and Saudi Arabia are deliberately driving up the price of oil to get Trump elected in November. 

“Now, this is a common thing going into the summer. More people drive more. It pushes up demand. That is normal. But there are other reasons as well. Ones that might be more deliberate, even political. Like Saudi Arabia and Russia continuing to cut oil production until June and remember when production is down, prices go up,” Ruhle said. 

The liberal host complained that Biden was getting all of the blame for high gas prices when he, according to Ruhle, should be thanked for lowering them. 

Guest host and former Jeb Bush communications director Tim Miller expressed his thoughts on why gas prices may be rising and it has two words: “Donald Trump.” 

“One of the biggest concerns I have had this year, I have several concerns this year, but one of the bigger ones was exactly what we are talking about now. I think it’s pretty clear that [Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman] would rather have Donald Trump in the White House. Same with Putin of course,” Miller claimed. 

Spencer Brown
Miller warned that there will be “monkey business” between Trump, Russia, and Saudi Arabia as the 2024 election nears. 

Chiming in once again with her unsolicited remarks, Ruhle's blank point said that Biden is not to blame for high fuel prices. Instead, she accused overseas oil producers of aiding Trump in his race back to the White House. 

“Let me be clear that the Republicans know how to use this and will use this against Joe Biden,” former Bernie Sanders campaign advisor Chuck Rocha said, adding that people "will blame the person in charge even if he has nothing to dowith gas prices.

According to AAA, the national average for unleaded gas rose to $3.63 this week as gas prices increased by 1.7 percent from February to March. 

