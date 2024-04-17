Despite what the Democratic Party wants you to think, President Joe Biden is losing a massive amount of voters who initially supported him in 2020.

According to a new Axios/Ipsos poll, Biden is facing a significant threat from former President Donald Trump as he gains steam among Latino voters ahead of the 2024 election.

The survey found that since Biden took office in 2021, the president’s support among Latinos has decreased by 12 points. In comparison, Trump’s support among the group increased eight points during the same period to 32 percent.

Overall, Trump’s 41 percent support among Latinos-- compared to Biden’s 50 percent-- is a win for the Republican Party because, in recent elections, Democrats usually score big with the community.

Latino voters overwhelmingly support Trump over Biden on key issues such as the economy, with 42 percent saying that the GOP candidate is “good” in terms of their wallets.

Meanwhile, only 20 percent of Latino respondents believe Biden is good for the economy.

Despite Biden’s plea to Latinos to vote for him, the numbers don’t lie— and it appears they are abandoning the president as his policies continue to wreak havoc on their lives.

“I need the help. You’re the reason why, in large part, I beat Donald Trump,” Biden said during a visit to an Arizona Mexican restaurant last month.

"Latinos were essential to my win in 2020 and they’ll be again essential,” Biden added. “I’m working hard to earn their vote.”

Trump also holds a major advantage among other issues destroying the United States under the Biden Administration. When asked about crime, Trump gained an 11-point lead compared to Biden.

All in all, Biden only holds a three-point lead among Latinos who intend to vote in November.

Biden’s campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said that it is essential for the president to secure the votes of Latinos, accusing Trump of having an “anti-Latino agenda.”

In a Hell-froze admission, Anti-Trump actor John Leguizamo acknowledged that it makes sense for the Latino community to be leaning toward the former president ahead of the election based on this one thing.

“For Latinos, this election is all about inflation! And that makes sense! Inflation is bad right now,” Leguizamo said, admitting that soaring prices are destroying lives.

“It looks like the Democrats are in trouble. And you might be thinking, how is this possible? Donald Trump is winning Latinos? ‘Build the wall’ Donald Trump? ‘Mass deportations’ Donald Trump? The guy who thinks Daddy Yankee is a baseball player, Donald Trump? But the truth is, in 2024, Latino voters have something else on their minds,” he said.

A recent Wall Street Journal piece pointed out that Hispanic and black men could vote for Trump in a way that has not been seen in U.S. politics since the 1950s.

“Our coalition message to Black and Hispanic communities this election is simple,” the Trump campaign said. “If you want strong borders, safe neighborhoods, rising wages, quality jobs, school choice, and the return of the strongest economy in over 60 years, then vote for Donald J. Trump.”