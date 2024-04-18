Want to Take a Guess Why the Media Won't Cover What Just Happened...
'Doesn't Add Up': Israel Aid Bill Includes $9 Billion for Gaza 'Assistance'
News Outlets Mad at Trump Also Defy Judge’s Gag Order on Juror Information,...
MTG Introduces Strange Amendment As She Fights Ukraine Funding Package
Watch Josh Hawley Expose DHS Secretary Mayorkas Over Release of Laken Riley's Accused...
12-Person Jury Has Been Selected In Trump Trial
GOP Congressman Warns the Biden Admin to Protect Its Own Citizens, Not Illegal...
The Difference Between Trump's Bodega Visit and Biden's Gas Station 'Photo-Op' Is Truly...
House Freedom Caucus Delivers Some Bad News for Speaker Johnson's Foreign Aid Bills
More Polls Mean More Economic Concerns for Biden
A ‘Squad’ Member’s Daughter Was Suspended From Her College for Participating in Anti-Israe...
It’s Never Too Late to Cut Taxes for Small Businesses
Smoking Gun Report: How the Chinese Communist Party Is 'Knee Deep' in America's...
DeSantis Signed Off on a Revised 'Book Ban' Law. Here’s Why.
Tipsheet

Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Arrested Amid Anti-Israel Protests

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 18, 2024 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) daughter was arrested Thursday after taking part in anti-Israel protests at Columbia University. 

According to the New York Police Department, Isra Hirsi joined more than 100 other anti-Israel people in standing in solidarity with Palestine. She was put into zip ties and will face trespassing charges. 

Advertisement

Just hours before her arrest, Hirsi was suspended from Barnard College for being a part of an unauthorized pro-Palestine protest on campus.  

“I’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege I have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings,” Hirsi wrote on social media. “I just received notice that I am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide.”

She and dozens of other students occupied the university’s lawn for over 24 hours, protesting Israel. 

Protestors called for an intifada and the death of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they set up an overnight encampment on Columbia’s South Lawn.  

The Democrat congresswoman has been a vocal opponent of the existence of Israel and has been criticized for invoking antisemitic hate. She has also accused Jewish Americans of dividing the country.

Recommended

Want to Take a Guess Why the Media Won't Cover What Just Happened in Maryland? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Omar has repeatedly criticized the Biden Administration for “greenlighting the massacre of Palestinians,” calling for a cease-fire in Gaza regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. 

“This administration cannot claim to be an honest broker of peace while greenlighting the massacre of Palestinians. The restocking of Israel’s arsenal is not foreign policy. It is state-sponsored violence waged against defenseless families who want to only live in peace,” Omar said.

“If we truly want to uplift humanity to protect … the innocent people of Gaza, to bring hostages safely home, to hold out hope for peace, then we must demand cease-fire now,” she continued. 

Tags: ILHAN OMAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Want to Take a Guess Why the Media Won't Cover What Just Happened in Maryland? Matt Vespa
Watch Josh Hawley Expose DHS Secretary Mayorkas Over Release of Laken Riley's Accused Killer Rebecca Downs
Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag Spencer Brown
That Civil War Movie Is a Symptom of Hollywood’s Problems Kurt Schlichter
The Difference Between Trump's Bodega Visit and Biden's Gas Station 'Photo-Op' Is Truly Remarkable Sarah Arnold
Google Doesn’t Want You to Read This Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Want to Take a Guess Why the Media Won't Cover What Just Happened in Maryland? Matt Vespa
Advertisement