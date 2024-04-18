Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Arrested Amid Anti-Israel Protests

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) daughter was arrested Thursday after taking part in anti-Israel protests at Columbia University.

According to the New York Police Department, Isra Hirsi joined more than 100 other anti-Israel people in standing in solidarity with Palestine. She was put into zip ties and will face trespassing charges.

The daughter of U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has been arrested for her role in the illegal Colombia University protests.



Isra Hirsi, the daughter of Somali-born Ilhan Omar, has been photographed in handcuffs after ignoring a police dispersal order.



— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 18, 2024

Just hours before her arrest, Hirsi was suspended from Barnard College for being a part of an unauthorized pro-Palestine protest on campus.

“I’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege I have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings,” Hirsi wrote on social media. “I just received notice that I am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide.”

She and dozens of other students occupied the university’s lawn for over 24 hours, protesting Israel.

Protestors called for an intifada and the death of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they set up an overnight encampment on Columbia’s South Lawn.

The Democrat congresswoman has been a vocal opponent of the existence of Israel and has been criticized for invoking antisemitic hate. She has also accused Jewish Americans of dividing the country.

Omar has repeatedly criticized the Biden Administration for “greenlighting the massacre of Palestinians,” calling for a cease-fire in Gaza regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“This administration cannot claim to be an honest broker of peace while greenlighting the massacre of Palestinians. The restocking of Israel’s arsenal is not foreign policy. It is state-sponsored violence waged against defenseless families who want to only live in peace,” Omar said.

“If we truly want to uplift humanity to protect … the innocent people of Gaza, to bring hostages safely home, to hold out hope for peace, then we must demand cease-fire now,” she continued.