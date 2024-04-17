MSNBC Host Makes Trump Prosecution About Racial Diversity

MSNBC host Joy Reid praised the prosecution of former President Donald Trump, implying that the ongoing civil and criminal trials are race-based revenge for Black people.

Reid said that it was “wonderfully poetic” that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was the first person to criminally prosecute Trump.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Trump as well—both of whom are also black.

“Go, DEI. My DEIs are bringing it home,” Reid said, which stands for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

DEI has become a hot topic as Republican-led states such as Florida and Texas have banned such programs at universities.

“In Florida, we are not going to back down to the woke mob, and we will expose the scams they are trying to push onto students across the country,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said last year. “Florida students will receive an education, not a political indoctrination.”

Reid went on to claim that "Donald Trump is being held to account by the very multicultural, multiracial democracy that he’s trying to dismantle,” adding that “it says something good about our country that we’re still capable of having that happen.”

“There is something wonderfully poetic about the fact … the first person to actually criminally prosecute Donald Trump is a Black Harvard grad," Reid continued. "The very kind of person that his former staff, the people who worked for him, Steven Miller, etc., want to never be at Harvard Law School. But he was. And he came out and graduated, and he’s prosecuting you, Donald.”

The woke media host claimed that Trump was “outdoing actual mobsters” in his so-called “attacks” on the judge’s family.

This is not the first time Reid has made it clear she is anti-white people.

She previously complained that there were too many white Christians in Iowa while covering the state’s caucuses early this year.

“These are white Christians. That this is a state that is over represent overrepresented by white Christians… Iowa is about 61 percent white Christian,” Reid said. “The country as a whole is approximately 41 percent white Christian and in Iowa, we’re talking about evangelical white Christians.”