The Anti-Israel Protests at Columbia Just Got Worse

The White House condemned the anti-Israel protests occurring across Columbia University's campus on Sunday after demonstrators called for violence and the killing of Israeli soldiers.

Videos of the protests show demonstrators yelling pro-terror chants, some being in Arabic, while others demanded for Palestine to be “Arab” and free of Jews.

Participants at Columbia University Pro-Palestinian Protest Chant: Oh Al-Qassam Brigades, You Make Us Proud, Kill Another Soldier Now! Israel Will Fall! Palestine Is Arab! @Columbia pic.twitter.com/RxAy03B2fS — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 18, 2024

The White House criticized the protests "in the strongest terms" saying that the Jewish hate happening across the university is “Antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous.”

“While every American has the right to peaceful protest, calls for violence and physical intimidation targeting Jewish students and the Jewish community are blatantly Antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous – they have absolutely no place on any college campus, or anywhere in the United States of America," White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said. "And echoing the rhetoric of terrorist organizations, especially in the wake of the worst massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, is despicable. We condemn these statements in the strongest terms.”

Protestors yelled, “There is no god but Allah, and the martyr is Allah’s beloved!” "Israel Go to Hell!” And “Resistance [Hamas] is justified!”

Pro-Hamas Columbia students chant shocking slogans at @Columbia:



--> "From the river to the sea, Palestine is Arab!"

--> "There is no god but Allah, and the martyr is Allah’s beloved!"

--> "Israel Go to Hell!"

--> "Resistance [Hamas] is justified!"pic.twitter.com/QGKFzDNnYY — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) April 20, 2024

Anti-Israel protestors have been occupying the campus since early this week. Many, including Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) daughter, were arrested for refusing to leave.

Demonstrators also called for the intifada and the death of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They also threatened the pro-Israel counter-protesters, who were carrying American and Israeli flags.

Someone sent me this from Columbia tonight. Some Jewish students were holding Israeli and American flags so this girl stood in front of them with the below sign.



Al-Qasam is the Hamas military wing.



They are openly pro-Hamas and threatening fellow students. pic.twitter.com/Eo5BaA7h70 — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 21, 2024

Columbia University began arresting and suspending students who were involved in the anti-semitic protests.

Students are planning a walk-out to demand amnesty for student and faculty protesters and the school’s hardship from "Israeli apartheid” on Monday.