DHS Has a Warning for Foreign Students Participating in Anti-Israel Protests

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned foreign students that if they are arrested for participating in anti-Israel protests occurring across college campuses they will face deportation.

As anti-Israel protestors invade universities such as Columbia, law enforcement and Republican lawmakers sound the alarm as it becomes increasingly unsafe for Jewish students to be on campus.

DHS can lawfully deport a person if they violate their visa terms. Most of the time when visas are revoked, it is "prudential," which means that a person isn't always necessarily immediately removed from the United States. However, it does mean that someone would be denied future re-entry into the country.

A temporary suspension, even if that were a final determination for a student, does not necessarily mean that the student would fall below ‘normal progress’ in his/her course of study. If a student were to be suspended, DHS would need reason to believe that the student would not be able to make normal progress in his/her course of study," they added. "And if it believed a suspension merited that type of decision, it would have to initiate removal proceedings, which would be done on a case-by-case basis in conjunction with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Office of the Principal Legal Advisor (OPLA). Via a DHS spokesperson. Ultimately, the decision to deport a foreign national would be made by an immigration judge. DHS itself does not revoke a visa. Instead, that decision is made by the State Department and most visa revocations do not themselves create a basis for deportation proceedings, but simply prevent any future entry into the U.S. Via Fox News Digital.

Antisemitic protests have erupted nationwide as the war in Israel rages on, defending itself from Hamas terrorists and Iran.

Yale, UC Berkeley, University of Southern California, University of Texas in Austin, Princeton, Harvard, Stanford, Vanderbilt University, University of Michigan, University of North Carolina, and the University of Virginia have seen unrest in anti-Israel demonstrators harassing the school’s Jewish community.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) vowed to have the demonstrators arrested when UT of Austin saw dozens of anti-Israel protestors clash with authorities.

As of Wednesday, over 20 demonstrators had been arrested for intimidating police officers and causing chaos on the Texas campus.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn) demanded for the pro-Hamas nationals to be sent immediately back to their country as well as revoke federal student loans for American students who participate in the protests.

