'This Is Where the Systematic Killing Took Place': 200 Days of War From...
White House Insists Biden Has Been 'Very Clear' About His Position on Pro-Hamas...
Watch Biden Lose the Battle With His Teleprompter Again
Thanks, Biden! Here's How Iran Is Still Making Billions to Fund Terrorism
Pelosi's Daughter Criticizes J6 Judges Who are 'Out for Blood' After Handing Down...
DeSantis May Not Be Facing Biden in November, but Still Offers Perfect Response...
Lawmakers in One State Pass Legislation to Allow Teachers to Carry Guns in...
UnitedHealth Has Too Much Power
Former Democratic Rep. Who Lost to John Fetterman Sure Doesn't Like the Senator...
Biden Rewrote Title IX to Protect 'Trans' People. Here's How Somes States Responded.
Watch: Joe Biden's Latest Flub Is Laugh-Out-Loud Funny
Hundreds of Athletes Urge the NCAA to Allow Men to Compete Against Women
‘Net Neutrality’ Would Give Biden Wartime Powers to Censor Online Speech
Lefty Journalist Deceptively Edits Clip of Fox News Legal Expert
Tipsheet

Mike Johnson Addresses Anti-Israel Hate As Hundreds Harass the School’s Jewish Community

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 24, 2024 5:40 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) arrived at Columbia University on Wednesday to address the anti-Israel hate occurring on the campus. 

Amid pro-Hamas protests from students, Johnson called on Columbia University president Minouche Shafik to resign, accusing her of failing to bring the chaos to a halt at the first sign of antisemitism. 

Advertisement

“I am here today joining my colleagues and calling on President [Minouche] Shafik to resign if she cannot immediately bring order to this chaos," Johnson said. 

He dismissed claims from supporters of the protests who say the demonstrators are merely expressing their First Amendment rights. 

“Our feeling is that they have not acted to restore order on the campus," he continued. "This is dangerous. This is not free expression. This is not the First Amendment. They are threatening, intimidating." 

As the Speaker spoke, hecklers yelled “We can't hear you" while chanting "Mike, you suck." 

Others demanded him to “Step down or get fired already!”

Johnson criticized the officials from the Ivy League school for allowing “threats, the fear and the intimidation of the mob rule to overtake American principles like free speech and the free exchange of ideas and the free exercise of religion.”

He said that the level of hatred and antisemitism that has been flooding campuses as well as the country is unacceptable and must be “stopped in its tracks.” 

Demonstrators have continuously called for violence and the killing of Israeli soldiers. 

Recommended

This Post on the 'Progressive' Pro-Hamas Mob Absolutely Nails It Guy Benson
Advertisement

Videos of the protests show protestors yelling pro-terror chants, with some being in Arabic. Others demanded for Palestine to be “Arab” and free of Jews.

Protestors have also been chanting “There is no god but Allah, and the martyr is Allah’s beloved!” "Israel Go to Hell!” And “Resistance [Hamas] is justified!”

Johnson said he plans to call President Joe Biden this evening to pressure him into taking action against the anti-Israel hate happening at Columbia University. He suggested that the National Guard may need to be deployed. 

“If this is not contained quickly, and if these threats and intimidation are not stopped, there is an appropriate time for the National Guard," he said. "We have to bring order to these campuses." 

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) who spoke alongside Johnson, also blasted Shafik, saying that the “inmates are running the asylum.”

Advertisement

Columbia University is not the only college to see anti-Israel hate. 

The University of Southern California experienced sudden protests from Pro-Gaza students who were causing chaos among students.

Officers from the school were forced to interrupt several brawls as hundreds of students clashed with authorities. 


Tags: ANTI-SEMITISM MIKE JOHNSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Post on the 'Progressive' Pro-Hamas Mob Absolutely Nails It Guy Benson
'This Is Where the Systematic Killing Took Place': 200 Days of War From Israeli's South Katie Pavlich
Watch Biden Lose the Battle With His Teleprompter Again Spencer Brown
Former Democratic Rep. Who Lost to John Fetterman Sure Doesn't Like the Senator He Turned Out to Be Rebecca Downs
DeSantis May Not Be Facing Biden in November, but Still Offers Perfect Response on His Abortion Message Rebecca Downs
'Disturbing' Is an Understatement When Describing Would-Be Trans Shooter's Manifesto Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Post on the 'Progressive' Pro-Hamas Mob Absolutely Nails It Guy Benson
Advertisement