Planned Parenthood Abortions Is One of the Top Leading Causes of Death in America

Abortions performed by Planned Parenthood were among the top leading causes of death in America, revealing the terrifying truth of the Left’s anti-life agenda.

According to Planned Parenthood’s 2022-23 annual report, abortions performed by the organization accounted for the top four leading causes of death thanks to the clinic pressuring pregnant women to have the procedure 97 percent of the time rather than convince them to consider alternative options such as an adoption plan.

Between 2022 and 2023, the anti-life clinic performed 392,715 abortions and helped get 33,000 women the transportation, travel support, and financial assistance they needed to continue with the procedure.

In comparison, over 695,000 Americans died from heart disease in 2021, 605,000 died from cancer, 416,000 from COVID-19, and nearly 225,000 from accidents, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Planned Parenthood’s business is abortion, abortion, and more abortion,” Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America’s president Marjorie Dannenfelser said. “Their annual report shocks the conscience, showing that they ended nearly 393,000 American lives in a single year.”

Planned Parenthood received $700 million in taxpayer funds from D.C. Democrats who support the pro-abortion movement. This makes up a third of the organization’s revenue. As a result, they ended the fiscal year with $2.5 billion in net assets.

Republican lawmakers have attempted to defund Planned Parenthood by proposing a bill that would cut its federal funding.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) suggested imposing a one-year moratorium on government funding for the clinic last year.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) also questioned the large amount of federal funding the organization has received from Washington, saying that “while small businesses struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic, Planned Parenthood illegally siphoned over $90 million from the Paycheck Protection Program, specifically designed to help our mom-and-pop shops keep their doors open.”

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood saw 80,000 fewer patients last year, provided 60,000 fewer pap tests and breast exams, and went as far as providing patients with fewer contraception options.