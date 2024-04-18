Watch This Purple-Haired Democrat Demand for More Ukraine Funding In Massive Rant

Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) took to the House floor to absurdly rant about how the United States needs to fork over millions of dollars more in aid to Ukraine, calling for immediate action.

“For months and months, we have been diddling around while people are dying in Ukraine,” DeLauro said. “It was Donald Trump who said, ‘Don’t give Biden a win.’ You think about that.”

“Don’t talk about what weapons we want to give them; we’re not giving them what they need now,” she added. “We should have picked up that Senate bill, brought it to the floor, and voted on it immediately. We would be out of here today doing it!”

Democrat who identifies as an eggplant is melting down.pic.twitter.com/s0hFJe4W7S — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 18, 2024

A three-part supplemental $95 billion aid package is currently being mulled over by Republicans and Democrats. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is being criticized by his fellow GOP colleagues, claiming he sold his soul to the Left and succumbed to pressure to advance funding to Ukraine.

A provision of the bill will give $10 billion in economic assistance to Ukraine as a re-payable loan.

Meanwhile, Republicans clashing with Johnson say he has “betrayed” his party.

We shouldn’t send more taxpayer dollars to Ukraine—especially given our wide open border and ballooning national debt.



And we certainly shouldn’t “forgive” the Uniparty’s Ukraine “loan.”#AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/y0id0Nu7r5 — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) April 18, 2024

The foreign aid package would send $60 BILLION to Ukraine, including $481 MILLION for “Ukrainian refugee aid.”



We’re more than $34 trillion in debt and our border is wide open.



I cannot support this. — Congressman Josh Brecheen (@RepBrecheen) April 18, 2024

Make the Democrats vote on Israel, and piss off one of their constituencies.



Make the Democrats vote for Biden's open border or not.



Or fight for real border security.



This is the "give Dems everything they want including political cover" option. Just completely insane. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) April 17, 2024



