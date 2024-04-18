Israel Strikes Back
Want to Take a Guess Why the Media Won't Cover What Just Happened...
'Doesn't Add Up': Israel Aid Bill Includes $9 Billion for Gaza 'Assistance'
News Outlets Mad at Trump Also Defy Judge’s Gag Order on Juror Information,...
MTG Introduces Strange Amendment As She Fights Ukraine Funding Package
Watch Josh Hawley Expose DHS Secretary Mayorkas Over Release of Laken Riley's Accused...
Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Arrested Amid Anti-Israel Protests
12-Person Jury Has Been Selected In Trump Trial
GOP Congressman Warns the Biden Admin to Protect Its Own Citizens, Not Illegal...
The Difference Between Trump's Bodega Visit and Biden's Gas Station 'Photo-Op' Is Truly...
House Freedom Caucus Delivers Some Bad News for Speaker Johnson's Foreign Aid Bills
More Polls Mean More Economic Concerns for Biden
A ‘Squad’ Member’s Daughter Was Suspended From Her College for Participating in Anti-Israe...
It’s Never Too Late to Cut Taxes for Small Businesses
Tipsheet

Watch This Purple-Haired Democrat Demand for More Ukraine Funding In Massive Rant

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 18, 2024 10:00 PM

Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) took to the House floor to absurdly rant about how the United States needs to fork over millions of dollars more in aid to Ukraine, calling for immediate action. 

Advertisement

“For months and months, we have been diddling around while people are dying in Ukraine,” DeLauro said. “It was Donald Trump who said, ‘Don’t give Biden a win.’ You think about that.” 

“Don’t talk about what weapons we want to give them; we’re not giving them what they need now,” she added. “We should have picked up that Senate bill, brought it to the floor, and voted on it immediately. We would be out of here today doing it!”

A three-part supplemental $95 billion aid package is currently being mulled over by Republicans and Democrats. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is being criticized by his fellow GOP colleagues, claiming he sold his soul to the Left and succumbed to pressure to advance funding to Ukraine.

A provision of the bill will give $10 billion in economic assistance to Ukraine as a re-payable loan. 

Meanwhile, Republicans clashing with Johnson say he has “betrayed” his party.

Recommended

Israel Strikes Back Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Tags: DEMOCRATS UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Israel Strikes Back Matt Vespa
Want to Take a Guess Why the Media Won't Cover What Just Happened in Maryland? Matt Vespa
Watch Josh Hawley Expose DHS Secretary Mayorkas Over Release of Laken Riley's Accused Killer Rebecca Downs
That Civil War Movie Is a Symptom of Hollywood’s Problems Kurt Schlichter
Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag Spencer Brown
Google Doesn’t Want You to Read This Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Israel Strikes Back Matt Vespa
Advertisement