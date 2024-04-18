The Difference Between Trump's Bodega Visit and Biden's Gas Station 'Photo-Op' Is Truly Remarkable

Support for the two 2024 election candidates looks very different, and it’s good news for those who want the United States back to the way it was before Democrats assumed office.

After spending hours in a Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump was met with an abundance of support while visiting a local New York City bodega.

“Trump, Trump, Trump," "Four more years," and "We love Trump,” could be heard from the streets of the city as the 2024 hopeful addressed the crowd. The crowd filled with dozens of supporters began singing the National Anthem as the former president approached them.

The energy was abundant, lively, and full of hope as Trump promised to Make America Great Again.

Nothing compares to his presence— however hard President Joe Biden tries.

Trump’s getting “four more years” chants at a Harlem bodega 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IS4rgjhQf6 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) April 16, 2024

Chants of “WE LOVE TRUMP!” break out as Trump visits a bodega in Harlem.pic.twitter.com/fVwkLHUr9r — GOP (@GOP) April 17, 2024

Just hours later, Biden visited a Sheetz gas station in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, but the reaction from those in the store was laughable and embarrassing.

Wearing his signature aviators, the president stopped into the convenience mart and picked up a box of snacks before leaving just a few minutes later.

It is important to note that there was no cheering, no chanting “We love the president,” and no wave of supporters who hurried to take pictures with Biden.

Instead, he got a few onlookers and made his way out the door just as fast as he entered.

Unless you consider this as a warm welcome for the president:

Greeting Biden in Pittsburgh:pic.twitter.com/8Sn6JPBUM2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 17, 2024

Trump's visit to a local bodega and Biden's quick gas station 'photo-op' is a clear indicator of who is likely to succeed in the upcoming November election.

LMFAO….. BIDEN is trying to be like ‘TRUMP at Chick-fil-A and in Harlem Bodega’…AND No one Fucking cares that he even there 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/IvASGJA974 — TeamMagaMia (@TEAMMAGAKI50985) April 18, 2024

It’s amazing, Donald Trump shows up at a bodega and people of all walks of life all races all ages all genders cheer him!



Biden tries to do the same gets ignored or gets booed.



I honestly think we could be looking at a landslide like we haven’t seen since Ronald Reagan . — Common Sense Custodian (@Wall_St_Custo) April 17, 2024

What a joke. Completely staged, nobody wants to see him — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) April 17, 2024

Quite the contrast 😂 pic.twitter.com/sotSvJrOde — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 17, 2024



