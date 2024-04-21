Democrat Makes Bizarre Comment on the Russia-Ukraine Border After Massive Aid Package Passed

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) made a concerning comment on the House floor while pressuring his colleagues to vote in support of the $60 billion Ukrainian aid package.

During his remarks on Saturday, Connolly stated that the Ukraine-Russia border is “our border,” arguing against critics of the aid package who believe the funding should go toward securing the U.S.-Mexico border— not a foreign country.

“Some say, well, we have to deal with our border first. The Ukrainian-Russian border is our border! It’s the border between depraved autocracy and freedom-loving people seeking our democratic way of life,” Connolly said. “Do we have a stake in that outcome? Yes. Undeniably yes. Will we rise to the occasion? Will we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters, who for 1,151 days have been holding off the depraved, thuggish dictator Vladimir Putin, who has respected no norms of warfare?”

The spending bill included more than $300 million for border patrol in Ukraine, while the U.S. borders are being overrun and overwhelmed by tens of millions of illegal immigrants daily.

On the contrary, the massive aid package included not one single dollar to help secure the U.S. southern border.

The passing of the aid package is on par with how ignorant the Biden Administration has been regarding the U.S. border since day one of President Joe Biden’s term.

The $300 million will go toward “the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine 20 and National Police of Ukraine, including units supporting 21 or under the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

The Senate previously floated an amnesty bill posing as “border security” legislation. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said it was “dead on arrival.”

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) criticized Johnson’s decision to side with Democrats and greenlight the massive bill, reiterating the party’s America last stance.

“For the Swamp, it’s Ukraine First and America Last,” Bishop said. “Gleefully waving Ukrainian flags as the American people suffer under Biden’s border invasion. In case it wasn’t obvious, I voted NO.”

Rep. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) echoed similar sentiments, bashing Democrats who waved the Ukrainian flag on the House floor after the bill was passed.

“America’s border isn’t secure but they voted to send tens of billions more to secure Ukraine’s,” he wrote on X. “This is what Ukraine First, America Last looks like.”

Meanwhile, illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border continues to reach record levels.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said he received text messages from Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents who called the passing of the foreign aid package “unbelievable.” They reportedly stressed that as long as illegal aliens continue to invade the border with no help from the government the U.S. is “screwed."

Some texts from Border Patrol and ICE contacts after I asked for their response to $95 billion in foreign aid passing the House, but nothing in this package for US border security as border numbers begin to rise again.



"Unbelievable."



"We're screwed."



"So messed up." — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 20, 2024



