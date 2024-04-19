Illegal Immigrants Find Creative Ways to Cross Over the Border In Arizona

Illegal immigrants have found new creative ways to cross over the U.S.-Mexico border after several state leaders installed barriers as a way to curb the flow of migration into the country.

The Tuscon Sector Border Patrol agents revealed that illegal immigrants built a makeshift ramp to drive over the southern border of the U.S. in Arizona.

Tuscon Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin captured a red SUV attempting to illegally cross the border this week. However, he confirmed that border agents successfully intervened and stopped the vehicle as it attempted to flee.

The five illegal aliens inside the car were arrested.

A photo posted by union vice president Art Del Cueto shows two metal structures situated up against a fence on the border.

“Those extra things you see are ramps that the smugglers utilize to drive a car over the boundary and into the United States,” he said, referring to the metal structures.

4/15: Three Points Station agents observed an #SUV drive over the international boundary fence using ramps near Newfield, AZ. Agents encountered the vehicle and arrested five migrants attempting to flee. Great work intercepting the smuggling attempt! pic.twitter.com/sVetl6mqLM — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 18, 2024

The land that the ramp sits on belongs to the Tohono O'odham reservation— which has refused to allow for a border wall to be built. U.S. officials have said that the area is a major passing for illegal immigrants, and a border wall would significantly help to stem the flow of aliens.

There are 62 miles of border owned by the reservation, with many areas being just three feet high— making it easy for illegal immigrants to walk over and into the U.S.

The San Miguel Gate sits near the Native American barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. However, it has been hijacked by cartels who drive illegal immigrants into the U.S. as long as they pay a fee.

Since President Joe Biden’s first day in office, there has been a massive surge in illegal crossings in the Tucson sector.

In March, Border Patrol agents apprehended about 42,000 illegal immigrants in the sector. In addition, the agents encountered roughly 342,000 illegal aliens during the first six months of Fiscal Year 2024.