NYPD Chief Has a Message for 'Entitled Hateful Students:' 'You’re Fired'

New York Police Department Chief John Chell has a message for all of the “entitled hateful students” and faculty protesting against Israel and cheering on the pro-terrorism massacre by Hamas.

“You’re Fired,” Chell said on Friday after addressing the pro-Hamas protests happening at universities nationwide including Columbia, Yale, Harvard, and the Ohio State University.

He instructed pro-terrorism faculty and teachers at Columbia to trade in their educational license for a “license of hate,” saying that if he could, he would handcuff and throw every person in jail for supporting the evil hate happening against the Jewish community.

However, Chell unfortunately said there is only so much the police force can do. He explained that it is up to the universities to enforce their own rules when it comes to the protestors occupying campuses and harassing Israeli students.

“Actions have consequences,” Chell said, adding that if it were up to him, he would tell them to pack their bags and expel every “vile” student or teacher who participated in the anti-semitic demonstrations.

“The pure hate, antisemitism, and overall vile language I have witnessed recently is simply disgusting. I could not begin to even know how this makes a person feel, a family or a friend,” Chell said. “Hate has no place in our society from anyone! It should be condemned by all immediately.”

The NYPD chief got into an online spat with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) who criticized police officers for interfering and breaking up pro-Hamas demonstrations.

“Not only did Columbia make the horrific decision to mobilize NYPD on their own students, but the units called in have some of the most violent reputations on the force,” AOC wrote on X. "NYPD had promised the city they wouldn’t deploy SRG to protests. So why are these counter-terror units here?"

“Truly amazing!” Chell responded. “Columbia decided to hold its students accountable to the laws of the school. They are seeing the consequences of their actions. Something these kids were most likely never taught. Good SAT scores and self-entitlement do not supersede the law. I am sure you would agree that we have to teach them these valuable life skills.”

He lashed out against the “hateful anti-Semitic speech and vile language towards our cops,” adding that good SAT scores and self-entitlement do not overrule the law.

“Your frustration and despair should not be directed toward the City of New York. We did not shut down your identification and deny your entry,” Chell continued. “We don’t govern private property nor school rules while being bound by free speech. The Mayor, Police Commissioner, and the NYPD will never relent in the pursuit of public safety and, here and now, protecting our Jewish community.”