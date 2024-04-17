Merrick Garland Accused of Letting Hunter Biden Get Off Easy. Sen. Kennedy Demands to Know Why

Republican Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday on why the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) allowed the statute of limitations to cease on the president’s alleged tax crimes.

Advertisement

While testifying under oath before a House appropriations subcommittee, Garland was accused of deliberately allowing enough time to pass, resulting in Hunter Biden being unable to be prosecuted in charges related to his income from the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings.

Kennedy requested for Weiss to testify. However, Garland said that would be counterproductive.

‘Mr. Hunter Biden did not pay taxes on $1 million in 2014 and 2015, and he deducted payments from his income tax for personal expenses when he did file for hookers, a Lamborghini, for strip clubs, for sex clubs, for porn website memberships,’ Kennedy said. ‘Why did the Department of Justice let the statute of limitations run so you can’t prosecute?’ ‘As you well know, Senator, that investigation is being conducted by [Trump-appointed special counsel David] Mr. Weiss, who was appointed by President Trump to be the U.S. attorney in Delaware,’ Garland answered. ‘Much of the investigation you’re talking about occurred during the previous administration under Mr. Weiss. Mr. Weiss has continued his investigations and is now a special counsel. He will issue a report, which will explain those.’ ‘So are you saying it’s Trump’s fault?’ Kennedy asked. ‘No, I don’t know whether there’s fault or not. Mr. Weiss will explain this in his report,’ Garland said. Via the Daily Caller.

If Wednesday’s testimony didn’t show favoritism toward the Biden family, Garland’s comments the day before regarding the president’s age will.

Garland came to Biden’s defense claiming that the 81-year-old president “has no impairment” despite countless polls showing overwhelming concern for his ability to serve in office.

His argument? Garland said that Biden has no cognitive issues because he has “watched” him lead meetings.

“I have watched him expertly guide meetings of staff and of cabinet members on issues of foreign affairs and military strategy and policy,” Garland said, adding that he has “complete confidence” in Biden’s ability to lead the country.

According to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll, 64 percent of Americans—including 48 percent of Democrats— believe Biden is too old to serve another four years in office.

In addition, 50 percent of those are either “very” or “somewhat” concerned about the president’s mental and physical health.