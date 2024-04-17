There's an Update on the Kind of Classified Information Biden Mishandled
There Was a Serious Problem With Joe Biden's 'Uncle Eaten By Cannibals' Story
An NPR Editor Had the Perfect 'I Told You So' Moment
Whistleblower Alleges Biden Is Endangering American Forces in Niger
BREAKING: Senate Dems Torpedo Mayorkas Impeachment
Math Is Hard for WNBA Fans
Trump Is Gaining Speed With the Group That Biden Needs the Most Support...
MSNBC Host Makes Trump Prosecution About Racial Diversity
Wait Until You Hear What One of the Prospective 'Unbiased' Trump Trial Jurors...
Netanyahu's 9-Word Warning to Terrorist-Backed Iran
Columbia University President Responds to Claims of Anti-Semitism on Campus
House Has 'Sole Power of Impeachment': Comer Issues Key Reminder to WH Over...
Law Enforcement Officials Reveal How Biden’s Policies Enable Criminal Illegal Aliens
Biden's Speech in Scranton Was Full of Some Pretty Bad Moments
Tipsheet

Merrick Garland Accused of Letting Hunter Biden Get Off Easy. Sen. Kennedy Demands to Know Why

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 17, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Republican Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday on why the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) allowed the statute of limitations to cease on the president’s alleged tax crimes. 

Advertisement

While testifying under oath before a House appropriations subcommittee, Garland was accused of deliberately allowing enough time to pass, resulting in Hunter Biden being unable to be prosecuted in charges related to his income from the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings. 

Kennedy requested for Weiss to testify. However, Garland said that would be counterproductive. 

‘Mr. Hunter Biden did not pay taxes on $1 million in 2014 and 2015, and he deducted payments from his income tax for personal expenses when he did file for hookers, a Lamborghini, for strip clubs, for sex clubs, for porn website memberships,’ Kennedy said. ‘Why did the Department of Justice let the statute of limitations run so you can’t prosecute?’

‘As you well know, Senator, that investigation is being conducted by [Trump-appointed special counsel David] Mr. Weiss, who was appointed by President Trump to be the U.S. attorney in Delaware,’ Garland answered. ‘Much of the investigation you’re talking about occurred during the previous administration under Mr. Weiss. Mr. Weiss has continued his investigations and is now a special counsel. He will issue a report, which will explain those.’

‘So are you saying it’s Trump’s fault?’ Kennedy asked.

‘No, I don’t know whether there’s fault or not. Mr. Weiss will explain this in his report,’ Garland said. Via the Daily Caller. 

Recommended

The Post-O.J. Verdict Paradise Ann Coulter
Advertisement

If Wednesday’s testimony didn’t show favoritism toward the Biden family, Garland’s comments the day before regarding the president’s age will. 

Garland came to Biden’s defense claiming that the 81-year-old president “has no impairment” despite countless polls showing overwhelming concern for his ability to serve in office.

His argument? Garland said that Biden has no cognitive issues because he has “watched” him lead meetings. 

“I have watched him expertly guide meetings of staff and of cabinet members on issues of foreign affairs and military strategy and policy,” Garland said, adding that he has “complete confidence” in Biden’s ability to lead the country. 

According to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll, 64 percent of Americans—including 48 percent of Democrats— believe Biden is too old to serve another four years in office. 

In addition, 50 percent of those are either “very” or “somewhat” concerned about the president’s mental and physical health. 

Tags: MERRICK GARLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Post-O.J. Verdict Paradise Ann Coulter
An NPR Editor Had the Perfect 'I Told You So' Moment Matt Vespa
There Was a Serious Problem With Joe Biden's 'Uncle Eaten By Cannibals' Story Matt Vespa
Trump Is Gaining Speed With the Group That Biden Needs the Most Support from to Secure the Election Sarah Arnold
BREAKING: Senate Dems Torpedo Mayorkas Impeachment Spencer Brown
What New 2024 Polling in Six Key Swing States Reveals Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Post-O.J. Verdict Paradise Ann Coulter
Advertisement