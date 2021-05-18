Columnists
Rebecca Downs
Biography
Rebecca Downs is a Web Editor at Townhall.com. She has written extensively about the pro-life issue for years. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaRoseGold.
Articles
Chris Cuomo Describes Helping Embattled Brother as a 'Mistake' Because Colleagues Now in a 'Bad Spot'
By Rebecca Downs
Chris Cuomo isn't simply the host of "Cuomo Prime Time," on CNN, he's the younger brother to New York's embattled ...
May 20, 2021
|
New!
Final Series of Polls Demonstrates Fox News Viewers Continue to Outperform Their Liberal Counterparts
By Rebecca Downs
Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute have put together a poll of respondents, categorizing them by which network cable news ...
May 20, 2021
|
New!
Schumer Fast-Tracks Jan. 6 Commission Vote, But Fate is Grim with Opposition from This Key Senator
By Rebecca Downs
On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill for a commission of the January 6 Capitol Hill riot ...
May 20, 2021
|
New!
Here's What Republicans Are Doing to Ensure Wuhan Lab Doesn't Receive Another Dime of Taxpayer Funding
By Rebecca Downs
While conversation continues as to the origins of the Wuhan coronavirus, which may have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of ...
May 20, 2021
|
New!
Fact-Check Sticks It to Biden's HHS Secretary for Denying Existence of Federal Abortion Law
By Rebecca Downs
Last week, Health & Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra went before a a House Energy and Commerce Committee, where he ...
May 20, 2021
It Turns Out Even Fewer Children Were Hospitalized for COVID Than Originally Reported
By Rebecca Downs
What our children are being subject to because of this virus is tragic enough. Research has just come out which makes ...
May 20, 2021
Follow-Up Polls Continue to Show Fox News Viewers Are Informed
By Rebecca Downs
Last week, I highlighted a project from Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute, where a poll on climate change showed ...
May 19, 2021
NCAA Not Punishing States Which Protect Women's Sports After All
By Rebecca Downs
Earlier this week, the NCAA proved it wasn't going to punish states that passed laws to protect young women from ...
May 19, 2021
House Passes Bill for Jan. 6 Commission with Bipartisan Support
By Rebecca Downs
On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to create a commission on the January 6 Capitol Hill riot. The ...
May 19, 2021
Tony Nominee Makes Her Directorial Debut with Aretha Franklin Film Starring Jennifer Hudson
By Rebecca Downs
American Idol contest Jennifer Hudson won her Academy Award for her first ever movie role in "Dreamgirls." Her latest film, ...
May 19, 2021
Dark Money Facebook Ads Go After Sen. Hawley While His Book Calling Out Big Tech Becomes Best Seller
By Rebecca Downs
Sen. Josh Hawley's (R-MO) book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech," has just become a best seller. My interview with the ...
May 19, 2021
Founder of 1619 Project Loses Tenure at UNC, Critics of Decision Don't Know Why
By Rebecca Downs
Pulitzer winner Nikole Hannah-Jones, the founder of the historically inaccurate "1619 Project," will not be offered tenure at UNC-Chapel Hill, ...
May 19, 2021
Defense Attorney for 'QAnon Shaman' Doubles Down on Offensive Language Toward Those with Mental Disabilities
By Rebecca Downs
Editor's Note: This piece quotes expletives and offensive terms. In a comprehensive piece for TPM, Matt Shuham spoke to the defense ...
May 19, 2021
Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Bipartisan Heartbeat Bill into Law to Protect the Unborn from 'Ravages of Abortion'
By Rebecca Downs
In a year that has already seen a record number of pro-life laws considered at the state level, Texas now ...
May 19, 2021
Christian Baker Gets Chance to Tell His Story in Timely New Book Release: This 'Could Happen to Anyone'
By Rebecca Downs
Jack Phillips, the Christian baker who could not create a custom-made wedding cake to celebrate a marriage between two men because of ...
May 18, 2021
