Immigrants Thank Biden After Being Released From Processing Centers 245% Above Capacity

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 14, 2024 3:30 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Illegal immigrants have two words for President Joe Biden: “Thank you.” After all, his reckless policies have kept the southern border wide open, allowing them to illegally enter the United States as they please. 

A San Diego overburdened immigrant processing facility released nearly 2,000 illegal immigrants into the U.S. after it reported that the center is at 245 percent capacity. 

To put that into perspective, the facilities are only meant to hold 750 illegal immigrants. 

“Thank you, America, thank you, American president,” illegal aliens yelled as Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) dropped them off in the nation’s interior. 

Illegal immigrants are being dropped off in the U.S. by bus reportedly from several different countries, including China, India, Egypt, Jordan, Mauritania, and Colombia.

There have been more than 125,000 illegal immigrants released into the streets of San Diego since September thanks to the shelter’s 72-hour max hold and a massive influx of aliens making their way to the U.S.-Mexico border. 

“You have to keep in mind that we only know what we have in our databases, but when they’re coming from other countries if the United States doesn’t have cooperation we don’t know what their background is in their country,” Manny Bayon, National Border Patrol Council president for the San Diego Sector said. Via the New York Post.

Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed with the record-breaking number of illegal aliens arriving at the border. As a result, CBP is not able to properly vet everyone before releasing them into the U.S. with court dates.

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has declared California to be a “sanctuary state” and has handed out incentives, such as free health care, to the thousands of illegal immigrants arriving. 

With California being one of the main points of entry for illegal immigrants, nearly 81,000 aliens have been processed at the San Diego Migrant Welcome Center since October. 

