Democrats Wave Ukrainian Flags, Cheer 'Ukraine!' After House Passes $60 Billion Aid Package

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 20, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

After the House of Representatives passed its massive $60 billion aid package for Ukraine on Saturday, Democrats waved Ukrainian flags on the House floor— signifying their anti-America first agenda. 

210 Democrats voted in favor of the bill— with none voting against it— as America’s own borders are being overrun and overwhelmed by illegal immigrants. 

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) pointed out that those who voted to send Ukraine another massive check of U.S. taxpayer funds are the same radical Leftists who oppose supporting U.S. border security.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) posted a video showing dozens of Democrats cheering on the bill while waving Ukrainian flags in the air. He criticized the party for allowing foreign symbols to be brought into a U.S. government building— arguing that only American flags should be allowed. 

Meanwhile, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) called the move “disgusting” and “embarrassing,” arguing that Saturday’s House vote proves how un-American those who were in favor of the massive aid package are. 

"Our country deserves so much more than to just be the world’s ATM," Boebert continued. I don’t see other countries lining up to send us cash! Who takes care of America?"

"We’re borrowing money from China to give to the rest of the world as foreign aid," she added. 

The aid package will provide $60.84 billion to assist Ukraine, including $13.8 billion for Ukraine to buy advanced weapons, $13.4 billion for replenishing U.S. stockpiles, $11 billion to support U.S. allies in the region, and another $13.8 billion to purchase U.S. defense systems for Ukraine.  

Another $9 billion will be allocated to the country as economic assistance in the form of loans that can be forgiven by the president with Congress's approval.

On the contrary, the bill provides not one single dollar to secure the U.S.-Mexico border as millions of illegal immigrants continue to pour into the country at no cost. 

