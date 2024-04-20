Democrats Wave Ukrainian Flags, Cheer 'Ukraine!' After House Passes $60 Billion Aid Package

After the House of Representatives passed its massive $60 billion aid package for Ukraine on Saturday, Democrats waved Ukrainian flags on the House floor— signifying their anti-America first agenda.

210 Democrats voted in favor of the bill— with none voting against it— as America’s own borders are being overrun and overwhelmed by illegal immigrants.

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) pointed out that those who voted to send Ukraine another massive check of U.S. taxpayer funds are the same radical Leftists who oppose supporting U.S. border security.

No flag except the American Flag 🇺🇸 should ever be flown or brought into the U.S. Congress chamber.



I wish those who waved flags of Ukraine on the chamber floor loved America and our open borders as much as they do foreign nations.



It’s a sad day in the US Congress when many… pic.twitter.com/ok6v1RmYY0 — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) April 20, 2024

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) posted a video showing dozens of Democrats cheering on the bill while waving Ukrainian flags in the air. He criticized the party for allowing foreign symbols to be brought into a U.S. government building— arguing that only American flags should be allowed.

All Democrats waiving Ukrainian flags on your House floor when the bill passed sending another 60B of your treasure to fund the war machine.



100% deficit money. Borrowed on the backs of your children.



Wake up America. pic.twitter.com/p0ZhDsLY36 — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) April 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) called the move “disgusting” and “embarrassing,” arguing that Saturday’s House vote proves how un-American those who were in favor of the massive aid package are.

Such an embarrassing and disgusting show of America LAST politicians!



You love Ukraine so much, get your ass over there and leave America’s governing to those who love THIS country! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/xz7gEm9Wj3 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 20, 2024

"Our country deserves so much more than to just be the world’s ATM," Boebert continued. I don’t see other countries lining up to send us cash! Who takes care of America?"

"We’re borrowing money from China to give to the rest of the world as foreign aid," she added.

The aid package will provide $60.84 billion to assist Ukraine, including $13.8 billion for Ukraine to buy advanced weapons, $13.4 billion for replenishing U.S. stockpiles, $11 billion to support U.S. allies in the region, and another $13.8 billion to purchase U.S. defense systems for Ukraine.

Another $9 billion will be allocated to the country as economic assistance in the form of loans that can be forgiven by the president with Congress's approval.

On the contrary, the bill provides not one single dollar to secure the U.S.-Mexico border as millions of illegal immigrants continue to pour into the country at no cost.