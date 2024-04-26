Palestinian Terrorists Launched a Mortar Attack on Biden's Humanitarian Aid Pier in Gaza

Well, it’s not like we didn’t know this would happen in Gaza. There’s a floating pier that’s occupied with infidels—you don’t think terrorists in Gaza, what’s left of them, were going to attack this structure. The inevitability of this attack could have been foreseen by an eighth-grader. Earlier this morning, the terrorists did just that, launching a mortar attack as Israeli soldiers awaited US forces to deliver aid (via Washington Post):

The mortar attack occurred as United Nations officials were touring the site with Israeli troops on the coast of central Gaza, the IDF says in response to a… pic.twitter.com/MuzK3BrKhk — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 25, 2024

Militants launched mortars at Israeli forces in Gaza as they prepared for the arrival of a floating U.S. Army pier dispatched to facilitate delivery of humanitarian aid, U.S. officials said Thursday, an incident that underscores the mission’s vulnerabilities. The attack on a “marshaling area” for the pier caused minimal damage, and occurred while U.S. ships involved in the operation remain a ways off shore, said Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman. The pier is under construction by U.S. troops — though “nowhere near mortar range,” he said — and expected to be put into service by early May. President Biden announced the pier’s deployment during his State of the Union address in March. With rising alarm about starvation in the war zone, and little sign that Israeli officials would heed U.S. pleas to allow more food into Gaza, Biden pledged to open a “maritime corridor” via the Mediterranean Sea using a temporary floating pier and a steel causeway connecting it to the shore

And yet, it was some Democrats who insanely suggested that American troops would be targeted by the IDF in the wake of the errant airstrike that killed a few workers for the World Central Kitchen.

The Biden administration, in their infinite wisdom, thought that building a massive terror target for Hamas was a good idea. What’s worse is that I’m sure some officials highlighted the vulnerabilities of this structure. Still, the president went ahead anyway because he needed to appease the rabid antisemitic mobs that have besieged college campuses and other locations for the past few weeks.