Did the WH Deliberately 'Leak' Biden and Netanyahu's Phone Call?

President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States would not support him if he were to retaliate against Iran after the terrorist-backed country launched an attack on Israel Saturday night.

Following the two leaders' phone call, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) accused the White House of deliberately leaking the audio to the public as a way to appease anti-Semitic supporters—or gain Biden back some votes ahead of the 2024 election.

During a Sunday interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rubio said it was “part of the White House’s efforts to appease” and pander to “anti-Israel and pro-terrorist elements” of the Democratic Party.

“They know that Israel’s going to respond – they know that for a fact,” Rubio said. “So, why would the White House leak it?”

“There's only one reason they leaked that,” the Florida Republican explained. “And that is that so when Israel does respond, the White House can say, 'We told them not to do it,' and at least somehow in some way, appease these so-called peace activists.”

Rubio accused Biden of wanting to please “so-called peace activists” after he lost thousands of voters during the primary due to his pro-Israel stance regarding the Hamas-Ukraine war.

The congressman said the same people who have been calling on Israel for a “ceasefire” against Hamas terrorists, are the same people cheering on Iran’s unprecedented attack against the Jewish region.

“These ‘ceasefire now’ people who were out yesterday cheering the launch of hundreds of rockets and drones and missiles against Israel. People that are out there cheering military attacks of this scale and scope are not peace activists,” Rubio continued.

The next time you hear the “ceasefire now” crowd described as “peace activists” remember how many of them cheered the launch of hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel. They don’t want a ceasefire, they want #Israel destroyed. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 14, 2024

On Saturday, Biden claimed that the United State's support for Israel was “ironclad.”

However, this quickly changed after making it clear to Netanyahu that he would not back the Israeli prime minister in any offenses against Iran.

The attack on #Israel by the regime in Iran is going to be more extensive than initially expected — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 13, 2024



