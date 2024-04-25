NYC Construction Workers: 'F*ck Joe Biden,' We Want Trump

President Joe Biden lives in fantasy land if he thinks voters are on his side this election cycle. Not even in some of the most liberal U.S. states are people hoping for another four years for the 81-year-old senile president.

A New York City construction worker had a few jarring choice of words for Biden on Thursday morning when a reporter asked him his thoughts on the amount of Trump supporters there are in the city.

The construction worker's two-word message for Biden? “F*ck you!”

On the contrary, the man praised former President Donald Trump, saying it doesn’t surprise him to see so many people cheering on the 2024 Republican hopeful in a Democrat-run state.

“It’s turning now. It’s Trump’s turn again,” he said.

During Trump’s surprise visit to the Manhattan construction site, hundreds of workers chanted "USA, USA!" and "We Want Trump!” Many of the Teamsters Union members, who have been historically Democrat, wore red MAGA hats as well.

"I've built a lot of buildings with the teamsters. They like me a lot. It's an amazing show of affection," Trump said.

The former president is confident he could win a predominantly Democrat state such as New York, promising to make a play for the city.

“We have a good chance of winning New York, in my opinion. We are going to give it a shot,” he continued. "A poll just came out a little while ago, as you saw yesterday, that we were up in every swing state and up by a lot in every swing state.”

Teamsters Union donated $45,000 to the Republican National Committee (RNC) earlier this year for the first time in 20 years. Records show that the union also donated to Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) re-election campaign.

Longtime Democrat and Steamfitters Local 638 manager Bob Bartels told Fox News Digital that he sees a massive red wave sweeping through the nation after admitting that his union members support Trump over Biden three to one.

“They are very agitated. They are living week to week, some of them are not affording their bills, and I think things need to change,” Bartels said of his members.

"Members have basically told me, ‘Listen, we want to vote for this guy,’ so when the time is right and I have a bigger poll to be done, we will make that decision, but I will do whatever my members want me to do,” he continued.

Trump headed to a Manhattan courthouse for the seventh day as his hush money trial continues. At the same time, the Supreme Court is also hearing arguments on whether Trump should be immune from prosecution in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case.