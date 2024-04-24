'This Is Where the Systematic Killing Took Place': 200 Days of War From...
Texas Doesn't Take Passive Approach to Anti-Israel Mobs

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 24, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Unlike liberal states in the United States, Texas is taking immediate action against anti-Israel protests occurring across college campuses that were inspired by the Columbia University encampment. 

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) vowed to arrest every single Jewish hater on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin until the crowd is dispersed. Pro-Hamas demonstrators faced off with the Texas Department of Safety (DPS) on Wednesday as dozens clashed with authorities. 

“DPS will continue adjusting operations as needed in order to assist our law enforcement partners and maintain the public’s safety,” DPS said. “The department is committed to proactively protecting the people and property of Texas.”

Abbott directed for DPS to actively “prevent any unlawful assembly and to support UT Police in maintaining the peace by arresting anyone engaging in any sort of criminal activity, including criminal trespass.”

UT at Austin warned the Palestine Solidarity Committee that the protest was unauthorized and demonstrators would face consequences if they proceeded anyway with the event. 

However, hundreds of protestors still flooded the campus as students walked out of class to occupy the campus’s lawn before Texas state troopers on horseback immediately interfered. 

DPS confirmed that at least 20 demonstrators have been arrested. 

Video footage shows protestors pushing back at authorities by forming a human chain link. They could be heard yelling at state troopers, calling them “pigs” and shouting “Free! Free Palestine!” 

Democrat Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D-TX) criticized the arrests, saying “Unless there was an actual threat of violence, this is out of hand.” 


