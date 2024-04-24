NYT Claims Trump Is Getting 'Favorable Treatment' from the NYPD

The New York Times criticized the support former President Donald Trump has received from the New York Police Department as his ongoing Manhattan hush money trial continues to get unwanted media attention.

The NYPD has been appearing to protect Trump from undue media attention as he enters and exits the Manhattan courthouse every day.

The police force has shown unwavering courtesy to Trump, a stark supporter of law enforcement, making “law and order” a major theme of his 2020 presidential campaign with more than 900,000 officers endorsing him during the cycle.

The NYT critically highlighted the “favorable” treatment Trump has gotten from the NYPD.

Trump continues to receive favorable treatment from the New York City Police Department. For a week, a large N.Y.P.D. dump truck has been parked in the intersection of Hogan Place and Centre Street, with a uniformed driver sitting inside. Minutes before Trump’s arrival each morning, the dump truck has pulled a half-car length forward, blocking news photographers’ views of him entering the side door of the courthouse. And this afternoon, like those before it, the driver did the same maneuver for Trump’s 2:37 p.m. departure. Via the NYT.

In addition, MSNBC also criticized Trump’s relationship with police officers.

The left-leaning outlet claimed that Trump has a “complicated relationship” with law enforcement. However, they couldn’t help but point out how well-received and loved the former president is despite his “alleged crimes and condemnations of law enforcement.”

“[This is the] first time in modern American history in which police unions have backed a suspected criminal for national elected office,” the outlet noted.

[Trump] appears to like the idea, in the abstract, of supporting well-armed good guys who’ll keep the streets safe from scary-looking bad guys. But beyond the abstractions, there’s a reason President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign recently issued a written statement accusing the former president of ‘lying about supporting cops.’ Via MSNBC.

However, Trump’s “Back the Blue” theme has been well received not only in the woke city of New York but in other places nationwide as well.

Earlier this year, the Police Officers Association of Michigan endorsed the 2024 hopeful during an event on border security.

Michigan Police Officers Association of Michigan (POAM) President James Tignanelli said he wants to see future leaders such as Trump honor and restore the law enforcement profession.

“We endorsed you in 2016. We were the first guys in Michigan,” Tignanelli said. “We were there in 2020 and I tell you, we’re here in 2024. Today on behalf of the 12,000 law enforcement people that the Police Officers Association of Michigan represents, we want you to accept our endorsement for president of the United States.”

Since April, Trump has been “supported by just about every law enforcement agency in the country; I think, maybe everyone,” according to the former president himself.

In addition to Michigan, the International Union of Police Associations and the Florida Police Benevolent Association— the state’s largest law enforcement union— endorsed Trump for the race against President Joe Biden.