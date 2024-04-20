Bombshell Testimony Reveals WHO Pushed for COVID Vaccine Passports Despite Knowing They Were a Scam

In a shocking revelation, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Dr. Hanna Nohynek admitted that COVID-19 vaccine passports may have been a scam.

Advertisement

During a recent testimony in a Helsinki courtroom, Nohynek—a chief physician at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare and serves as the WHO’s chair of the Strategic Group of Experts on immunization— suggested that vaccine passports were part of a plan to advance the global vaccine agenda. She also claimed that the WHO knowingly endorsed the Covid mRNA jab despite being fully aware of their limited efficacy against the virus.

She said the Finnish Institute for Health knew by mid-2021 that the COVID-19 vaccines did not stop virus transmission. Despite this, the WHO still pushed the jab on the public and punished those who refused to obey their vaccine agenda.

During that time, the WHO said it was working to "create an international trusted framework" for safe travel while EU regions were just beginning to enforce COVID passports for anyone wanting to dine in a restaurant, see a movie, or go to the gym, among other things.

Later that year, Nohynek said that the institute notified the Finnish government that vaccine passports were not needed as initially thought. However, the government still continued to enforce mandates such as showing proof of their vaccination to go into stores or use public transportation.

The bombshell revelation came about after Finnish citizen Mika Vauhkala filed a lawsuit after being denied access to a cafe because he did not have a vaccine passport. Nohynek was called on to testify in his case.

Vauhkala created a website regarding his case, saying he filed the lawsuit “to defend basic rights.”

“The constitution of Finland guarantees that any citizen should not be discriminated against based on health conditions among other things,” Vauhkala wrote on his website.