Biden's Latest Regulations Will Crash the Electric Grid
NYPD Patrol Chief Shuts AOC Down After She Posts Defense of Pro-Hamas Agitators...
USC Cancels Commencement Ceremony Amid Pro-Hamas Antics by Lunatic Students
Pro-Hamas Students Set Up Another Camp... but This Jewish Student Isn't Cowering
Amanpour Repeats CNN's Gaza Lie
Trump Has More Enthusiasm From Voters Than Biden Ever Will
DHS Has a Warning for Foreign Students Participating in Anti-Israel Protests
AOC Doubles Down on Support for Pro-Hamas Protests
DeSantis Reveals How Florida Colleges Will Respond to Pro-Hamas Students
Here’s Why Several State AGs Filed a Lawsuit Against a Biden Administration Abortion...
A Principal Was Removed, Faced Threats for Making Racist Comments. There's Just One,...
The Biden White House Is Still at Odds With The New York Times
Newsom Unveils Bill in Response to Arizona's Impending Pro-Life Law
Wow: Biden Just Endorsed a Disastrous, Unpopular Economic Policy That Will Inflict Even...
Tipsheet

Trump Speaks Out About 'Monumental' SCOTUS Immunity Arguments

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 25, 2024 7:30 PM
Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP

Former President Donald Trump spoke out after the Supreme Court heard arguments regarding his prosecution in special counsel Jack Smith's election interference case against him on Thursday, calling it “monumental.” 

Advertisement

Following the seventh day of his hush money trial in Manhattan from charges made by District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Trump spoke to reporters saying that he thinks it was "made clear" that a president "has to have immunity." 

“The U.S. Supreme Court had a monumental hearing on immunity and the immunity having to do with presidential immunity," Trump said. "And I think it was made clear, I hope it is very clear that a president has to have immunity." 

New York Judge Juan Merchan denied Trump’s request after the former president asked if he could attend the arguments in Washington, D.C. The judge has required Trump to be present in court each day of the trial.  

“I was forced to be here, and I’m glad I was because it was a very interesting day in a certain way,” Trump told reporters. 

Although the court appears likely to reject Trump’s expansive claim of absolute immunity, it could remand the case for further proceedings, further delaying the chance of a trial taking place before the election. The court is weighing the novel legal question of whether a former president can be prosecuted for what Trump’s attorneys say were “official acts” taken in office, though much of the focus remains on whether the justices will rule quickly so a trial can take place before the November electionVia NBC News.

Recommended

Pro-Hamas Students Set Up Another Camp... but This Jewish Student Isn't Cowering Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Arguments ran for about three hours where Trump’s lawyers argued that their client’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election were “official acts.” 

Trump said that the Supreme Court justices “were on their game,” reiterating that presidential immunity is very powerful and imperative— or “you practically won’t have a country anymore." 

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Justice Samuel Alito expressed concerns about prosecuting a future president and the implications that could follow. 

“If an incumbent who loses a very close, hotly contested election, knows that a real possibility after leaving office is not that the president is going to be able to go off into a peaceful retirement, but that the president may be criminally prosecuted by a bitter political opponent, will that not lead us into a cycle that destabilizes the functioning of our country as a democracy?” Alito asked. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pro-Hamas Students Set Up Another Camp... but This Jewish Student Isn't Cowering Spencer Brown
A Principal Was Removed, Faced Threats for Making Racist Comments. There's Just One, Major Problem. Mia Cathell
White House Attempt to Cover for Biden's Latest Gaffe Might Be Its Most Brazen Yet Spencer Brown
DHS Has a Warning for Foreign Students Participating in Anti-Israel Protests Sarah Arnold
Will Jewish Voters Stop Voting for the Democrats Who Want to Kill Them? Kurt Schlichter
Terrorists Launch Attacks on Americans Building Biden’s Gaza Pier Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pro-Hamas Students Set Up Another Camp... but This Jewish Student Isn't Cowering Spencer Brown
Advertisement