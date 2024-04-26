Are Buttigieg’s Latest Airline Rules Going to Get People Killed?
Tipsheet

Several Anti-Israel Protestors Funded by George Soros

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 26, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Several groups organizing the anti-Israel protests on college campuses are being funded by dark money and left-wing extremist George Soros. 

According to a new report, Soros is paying pro-terrorism activists to harass Jewish students and help them set up encampments at universities such as Columbia, Yale, Berkeley, Harvard, and Ohio State University. 

All of the demonstrators have been organized by branches of the Soros-funded Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) group— which have been told to “rise up, to revolution.” 

SJP with two other groups, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and Within Our Lifetime, reportedly staked the tents at Columbia University on April 17. 

An analysis by The Post shows that all three got cash from groups linked to Soros. The Rockefeller Brothers Fund also gave cash to JVP,” Vincent details.

Then there is the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR). The Soros-founded organization Open Society Foundations, which is now run by his son Alex Soros, has reportedly contributed $300,000 to the USCPR since 2017, while the Rockefeller Brothers Fund has given it $355,000 in the past five years.

USPCR provides up to $7,800 for its community-based fellows and between $2,880 and $3,660 for its campus-based ‘fellows’ in return for spending eight hours a week organizing “campaigns led by Palestinian organizations,” Vincent notes. Via Breitbart News. 

Free sandwiches from Pret-a-Manger, as well as food deliveries from Amazon and Dunkin Donuts, have been supplied for the pro-terrorism activists. 

The pro-terrorism organization has three “fellows” who have been spotted at anti-Israel encampments across college campuses in the last week. They have cheered on and praised pro-Hamas activists and harassed the school’s Jewish communities. 

Nidaa Lafi was seen at the University of Texas’s Dallas campus on Wednesday where she helped set up encampments. She was also an active protestor at the University of Texas Students for Justice Palestine demonstration. 

Malak Afaneh has spoken at several anti-Israel events this past week, as well as disrupting a dinner at the residence of Berkley Jewish Dean Erwin Chemerinsky earlier this month. She yelled anti-Israel slogans and accused the dean’s wife of assaulting her. 

Craig Birckhead-Morton was one of the pro-Hamas activists who was arrested at Yale this week and was an intern for Democrat Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD). 

