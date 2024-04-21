Here's What Happened When an Arab-Israeli Activist Attended a Pro-Hamas Rally in NYC
Media Outlets Purposely Leave Out Key Detail About Would-Be School Shooter

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 21, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Armando Franca

Several media outlets deliberately left out key details about a would-be school shooter.

Earlier this week, Maryland police officers arrested 18-year-old Andrea Ye who was accused of plotting to shoot up a high school.

In a chapter from Ye’s “memoir”, she writes “I want to shoot up my school. I’ve been preparing for it for the past few months. As I sit in front of my dad’s gun case and stare at the sleek, black gun inside, all I can think about is my finger on the trigger, taking aim, and killing people.”

Despite Ye’s arrest making the headlines, several Left-leaning media outlets omitted the fact that the person was transgender. 

CNN covered the story but failed to address the fact that Ye was transgender— only referring to her as Alex Ye.

NBC News also reported on the incident, but only described the person and the character in her book as “Asian and felt bullied by other students.” 

Both outlets left out perhaps one of the most crucial details of the story solely due to the fact it did not fit into the Left’s narrative. 

The Associated Press and USA Today also failed to mention that Ye is transgender. 

Democrat Maryland elected official Marc Elrich lashed out at a reporter who questioned him about the would-be shooter’s transgender identity. 

“What is the reluctance of the county to admit that this individual was transgender?the reporter asked. "This is the fourth time that we’ve seen this happen, very recently,referring to precious shootings that were committed by transgender suspects. 

