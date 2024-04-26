Are Buttigieg’s Latest Airline Rules Going to Get People Killed?
Southern California Official Makes Stunning Admission About the Border Crisis

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 26, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

On Thursday, a San Diego supervisor claimed that his city has become the “new epicenter” of the border crisis and added that the state is responsible for “inflicting this upon ourselves.”

San Diego District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond made the statement on X. 

“San Diego is the new epicenter for migrants and illegal immigration, “ Desmond wrote. “Yesterday alone, Border Patrol apprehended 2,000 illegal border crossers within the San Diego sector, including 206 Chinese nationals. This surge in illegal crossings has propelled San Diego to the unfortunate position of leading all nine southern border sectors in April, a trend unseen since the 1990's.”

Desmond added that “Human smugglers have identified California, particularly the San Diego border sector, as the path of least resistance for illegal immigration” and that illegal aliens are dropped off in town by the thousands. 

“This doesn't account for the frequent occurrences of boats washing ashore, averaging three to four incidents weekly,” he added.

Earlier this month, Townhall covered how a video shared online that went viral showed a group of at least 16 people, believed to be illegal aliens, arriving via boat in Carlsbad, California and running to an SUV to take them away into the community. 

“They’re not afraid…they’re coming here at noon on Saturday at a crowded beach,” Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn said Monday when addressing the media about the incident, according to Fox 5. “It’s starting to get so blatant; they’re not concerned about any kind of enforcement.” 

In an interview with NewsNation this week, Desmond stated that California brought the border crisis upon themselves. 

“And what’s happening in California, we’re, you know, inflicting this upon ourselves. You know, we give … migrants free health care. We can even give them free legal advice, not advice, but we’ll pay for their attorneys if they’re deported,” Desmond said. “Local law enforcement is prohibited, prohibited from enforcing immigration law.”


