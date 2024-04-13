J.K. Rowling Has This to Say About the 'Harry Potter' Stars Who Criticized Her Views on Transgenders

Best-selling author J.K. Rowling said this week that “Harry Potter” stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson can “save” their apologies to her for criticizing her views of the transgender agenda.

Advertisement

Rowling made the remark on X after she shared a review that examined the medical evidence for transitioning minors.

“Over the last four years, Hilary Cass has conducted the most robust review of the medical evidence for transitioning children that’s ever been conducted,” Rowling wrote. “These are people who've deemed opponents 'far-right' for wanting to know there are proper checks and balances in place before autistic, gay and abused kids - groups that are all overrepresented at gender clinics - are left sterilised, inorgasmic, lifelong patients.”

These are people who've deemed opponents 'far-right' for wanting to know there are proper checks and balances in place before autistic, gay and abused kids - groups that are all overrepresented at gender clinics - are left sterilised, inorgasmic, lifelong patients. 2/6 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 10, 2024

In response to the study, one follower said, “Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology ... safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them ... " referring to Radcliffe and Watson, who are both in support of people who claim they are transgender.

“Not safe, I'm afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces,” Rowling responded.

Not safe, I'm afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 10, 2024

Rowling first ignited controversy about her views in 2020. At that time, Rowling published an essay criticizing the transgender movement as it began to “erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it.”

In response, Radcliffe, who played the lead role in all “Harry Potter” films, said in an essay for The Trevor Project that “transgender women are women” and that called out Rowling, specifically.

“To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you,” he added.

Advertisement

Watson, who also starred in the “Harry Potter” films, wrote on X the day Rowling’s essay was published, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are."

Earlier this month, Rowling shared that she could be arrested in Scotland for intentionally “misgendering” people who identify as transgender, which Townhall covered. And, in recent months, Townhall has covered how Rowling fired back at a news outlet that referred to a so-called “transgender” killer as a woman. In addition, the United Kingdom’s first “transgender” news anchor reported Rowling to the police for intentionally “misgendering” “her” as a “man” on social media.