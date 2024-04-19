Here's Why a National Guardsmen Shot an Illegal Alien

An investigation is underway after an Indiana National Guard soldier reportedly shot an illegal immigrant during a stabbing incident, according to multiple reports.

According to an internal U.S. Border Patrol memo obtained by the New York Post, U.S. soldiers who were deployed to the southern border were notified of an illegal alien stabbing another at the edge of the Rio Grande next Texas’ razor-wire fencing on April 14.

Reportedly, one of the responding guardsmen shot an illegal immigrant. The immigrant who was shot fled back to Mexico. The incident occurred at Gate 36, the Post Noted.

In a statement to the Indianapolis Star, the Indiana National Guard said that it was aware of the incident.

"The Indiana National Guard is aware of the incident that happened Sunday, April 14," the statement from the National Guard's media department read. "We support and care for our soldiers and airmen supporting Operation Lone Star."

Earlier this week, Townhall covered how a group of about 100 illegal aliens cut through a wire barrier installed by Texas National Guard and crossed the border into the states.

After the group cut the wire, it caused a chain-link fence to collapse, Border Patrol told KFOX 14. Reportedly, all the individuals who were a part of the ordeal were taken into custody and processed. They are expected to be placed into removal proceedings.

Last month, over 100 illegal immigrants attempted to enter the United States illegally by rushing a border wall and breaking through razor wire, according to the New York Post.