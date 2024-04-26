The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow
Liberal Reporter Sees Some Serious Media Frustration on This Issue
About Those Alleged Posts of Snipers on the Campuses of Indiana and Ohio...
The Terrorists Are Running the Asylum
Get the Popcorn: Biden Says He Will Debate Trump but Doesn't Know When
Oh Look, Another Terrible Inflation Report
Iran's Nightmares
There's a Big Change in How Biden Now Walks to and From Marine...
US Ambassador to the UN Calls Russia's Latest Veto 'Baffling'
Trump Responds to Bill Barr's Endorsement in Typical Fashion
Polling on Support for Mass Deportations Has Some Surprising Findings. But Does It...
Leader of Columbia's Pro-Hamas Encampment: Israel Supporters 'Don't Deserve to Live'
Mounting Debt Accumulation Can’t Go On Forever. It Won’t.
Is Arizona Turning Blue? The Latest Voter Registration Numbers Tell a Different Story.
Tipsheet

Here’s Why One University Postponed a Pro-Hamas Protest

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 26, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Student activists at the University of Washington in Seattle postponed a “UW Palestine encampment” because there were too many white students involved, according to a report from 770 KTTH

Advertisement

The protest was going to be instigated by the UW Progressive Student Union (UWPSU) on Thursday. However, it was called off because the group received criticism for not including Muslim and Arab students in the organizing. The organization stated that the demonstration would be postponed “to make sure this encampment is a better reflection of the UW community, and having even greater unity with Muslim, Palestinian and Arab students.”

“We want to be part of a much larger coalition of groups and make no mistake, WE WILL HAVE A UW ENCAMPMENT! We want to make sure everyone’s voice is included and this action is as safe, secure, and strong as possible,” a UWPSU statement shared on Instagram said.


Reportedly, university administrators privately told Jewish leaders that the school did not intend to intervene with the protest unless “the event escalates and threatens life safety.” 

This week, several schools, namely Columbia University, have made headlines for their students holding pro-Hamas protests. Pro-Hamas activists at Columbia built a tent city on school grounds, as Matt covered. Not to mention, hundreds of staff members walked out of work to join the protests. At one point, Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter was suspended from school and later arrested for her involvement.

Recommended

The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow Matt Vespa
Advertisement

As a result, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) came out and said that if college student in his state tries to harass Jewish students, they will be expelled from school.

“You look at these universities…when we have students who are doing that…some of stuff with Hamas, I think it’s absurd that someone would go out and demonstrate on that, but, if you’re chasing Jewish students around, when you’re not letting a Jewish professor enter a building, when you’re targeting people like that…that’s not free speech. That’s harassment,” DeSantis explained. 

Earlier in the week, he made a similar statement.

“The students do this stuff, and know there's not gonna be any repercussions. The minute there's repercussions, you will start to see a change in behavior,” DeSantis said.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow Matt Vespa
There's a Big Change in How Biden Now Walks to and From Marine One Leah Barkoukis
Iran's Nightmares Victor Davis Hanson
Oh Look, Another Terrible Inflation Report Spencer Brown
Leader of Columbia's Pro-Hamas Encampment: Israel Supporters 'Don't Deserve to Live' Guy Benson
Liberal Reporter Sees Some Serious Media Frustration on This Issue Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow Matt Vespa
Advertisement