‘Trans’ High School Athlete Dominates Women’s Track and Field Competition

A male high school athlete who identifies as “transgender” competed in a women’s track and field competition in Sherwood, Oregon.

The athlete, Aayden Gallagher, who is a sophomore, is a student at McDaniel High School. He competed in the Sherwood Need for Speed Classic, where he dominated women’s races, namely, the 200-meter (via Fox News):

Advertisement

Gallagher clocked in with a 25.49 mark and ended up finishing in second place in that event as well as the 400 meter and in seventh place in the 4x100 relay and eighth place in the 4x400 relay.

“These high school girls just had their dream stolen from them because the school is catering the delusions of a boy who pretends to be a girl,” Libs of Tik Tok wrote on X with a clip of Gallagher competing in one of the races.

“He is a cheater.”

A male just won the Girls 200m Varsity in Sherwood, Oregon. He set a new record for the girls race.



These high school girls just had their dream stolen from them because the school is catering the delusions of a boy who pretends to be a girl.



He is a cheater.



Video :… pic.twitter.com/DzQZ7fN5kv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 14, 2024

Our sister site, RedState, noted that if Gallagher had competed in the boy’s 200-meter at the event, he would have finished in 61st place.

The erasure of women by “trans women” in sports was pushed to the forefront two years ago by Will “Lia” Thomas. Thomas, who is a man, competed on the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania after competing on the men’s team for three years. Predictably, Thomas robbed biological women of opportunities and won races competing against women.

Earlier this month, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced that biological males will not be permitted to compete in women’s sports. The NAIA is a governing body for 249 small colleges across America.

"We know there are a lot of different opinions out there," NAIA president Jim Carr told CBS Sports in a statement. "For us, we believed our first responsibility was to create fairness and competition in the NAIA. ... We also think it aligns with the reasons Title IX was created. You're allowed to have separate but equal opportunities for women to compete."