Texas High School Teacher Recruited Vulnerable Students for Prostitution, Police Say

A high school teacher in Texas has been arrested on child sex-trafficking charges for allegedly offering troubled students a place to stay before forcing them into prostitution.

According to the New York Post, cosmetology teacher Kedria Grigsby, 42, who worked at Klein Cain High School, was taken into custody as she was trying to build a “prostitution enterprise” with her 21-year-old son, Roger Magee (via NYP):

Her arrest came nearly two years after her son was arrested on similar charges of child trafficking, sexual assault of a child and compelling prostitution. Investigators say they found text messages between mother and son — as well others with three alleged victims, ages 15, 16 and 17— discussing prostitution payments being made with Zelle. The teacher also allegedly paid for a motel room, where an officer witnessed one of the alleged victims walk in and later run out, KHOU reports. The girl then ran into Grigsby’s car, in which at least one other alleged victim was sitting, officials said.

“It appears Grigsby recruited troubled juveniles from local high schools by offering them a place to stay, which would be a hotel,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding that additional victims came forward “stating that Grigsby was also attempting to recruit them while attending school.”

“We believe Grigsby assisted her son, Roger Magee (11-1-2002) who was arrested 11-2022 for the Trafficking of Children and Compelling Prostitution. Magee remains in jail,” he added.

The three teenage victims had previously been reported as runaways, KHOU reported.

Grigsby reportedly started her teaching gig at Klein Cain in 2019 and passed a background check when she started. She was relieved of her duties at the school this month when her arrest occurred. Parents were notified shortly after.