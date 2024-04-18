Biden Issues New Sanctions on Iran, but There's a Catch
Want to Take a Guess Why the Media Won't Cover What Just Happened...
'Doesn't Add Up': Israel Aid Bill Includes $9 Billion for Gaza 'Assistance'
Cori Bush Paid Her Security Guard Husband $15K After DOJ Launched Probe of...
You Can Probably Guess Which Dems Voted Against Condemning Iran for Attacking Israel
NYC Councilwoman Has One Question for Foreign Nationals Complaining About Free Services
A New National Survey Just Dropped. Here's What It Shows About Trump vs....
House Freedom Caucus Delivers Some Bad News for Speaker Johnson's Foreign Aid Bills
More Polls Mean More Economic Concerns for Biden
It’s Never Too Late to Cut Taxes for Small Businesses
Smoking Gun Report: How the Chinese Communist Party Is 'Knee Deep' in America's...
DeSantis Signed Off on a Revised 'Book Ban' Law. Here’s Why.
House Passes Series of Iran-Related Legislation, With Some Telling 'No' Votes
Here's How One Democrat Mayor Wants to 'Solve' Homelessness
Tipsheet

A ‘Squad’ Member’s Daughter Was Suspended From Her College for Participating in Anti-Israel Protests

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 18, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter was suspended from Barnard College for her involvement in anti-Israel protests in the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel, according to a report from the New York Post

Advertisement

Isra Hirsi revealed on Thursday that she was suspended from the school for her part in the protests, which occurred on Columbia University’s campus.

“I’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege I have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings,” Hirsi wrote on X.

“I just received notice that I am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide,” she added. “Those of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment will not be intimidated. we will stand resolute until our demands are met.”

The Post added that Hirsi and two other students received notice of their suspension from Barnard’s dean, Leslie Grinage. 

Recommended

Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Yesterday, Omar took part in a congressional hearing about rampant antisemitism on Columbia University’s campus. In the hearing Omar (D-MN) asked Columbia University President Minouche Shafik if she had seen any demonstrations on campus that are “against Jewish people.” 

Shafik said “no.” 


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag Spencer Brown
Want to Take a Guess Why the Media Won't Cover What Just Happened in Maryland? Matt Vespa
That Civil War Movie Is a Symptom of Hollywood’s Problems Kurt Schlichter
House Freedom Caucus Delivers Some Bad News for Speaker Johnson's Foreign Aid Bills Rebecca Downs
Student Suspended for Using a Legally Correct Term in Classroom Discussion Leah Barkoukis
NYC Councilwoman Has One Question for Foreign Nationals Complaining About Free Services Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag Spencer Brown
Advertisement