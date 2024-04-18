A ‘Squad’ Member’s Daughter Was Suspended From Her College for Participating in Anti-Israel Protests

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter was suspended from Barnard College for her involvement in anti-Israel protests in the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel, according to a report from the New York Post.

Isra Hirsi revealed on Thursday that she was suspended from the school for her part in the protests, which occurred on Columbia University’s campus.

“I’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege I have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings,” Hirsi wrote on X.

“I just received notice that I am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide,” she added. “Those of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment will not be intimidated. we will stand resolute until our demands are met.”

those of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment will not be intimidated. we will stand resolute until our demands are met.



our demands include divestment from companies complicit in genocide, transparency of @Columbia’s investments and FULL amnesty for all students facing repression — isra hirsi (@israhirsi) April 18, 2024

The Post added that Hirsi and two other students received notice of their suspension from Barnard’s dean, Leslie Grinage.

Yesterday, Omar took part in a congressional hearing about rampant antisemitism on Columbia University’s campus. In the hearing Omar (D-MN) asked Columbia University President Minouche Shafik if she had seen any demonstrations on campus that are “against Jewish people.”

Shafik said “no.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN): “Have you seen anti-Muslim protests on campus? … Against Arabs? … Palestinians?”



Columbia University President Minouche Shafik: “No.”



Omar: “Have you seen a protest saying we are against Jewish people?”



Shafik: “No.” pic.twitter.com/U0qbvrCPZk — The Recount (@therecount) April 17, 2024



