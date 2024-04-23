Some of the Illegal Aliens DeSantis Sent to Martha’s Vineyard Will Be Permitted to Stay in the U.S.

Some of the illegal aliens who were sent to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts by Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis will be allowed to work in the U.S. because they are victims of a crime, according to multiple reports.

Reportedly, the illegal aliens who were part of the ordeal applied for a specific kind of visa meant for those who are victims of a crime, the U-visa.

Now, three of the 49 illegal immigrants who were sent to Martha’s Vineyard by DeSantis have received “bona fide determinations” for their U-visas, their attorney Rachel Self told the Boston Globe. Now, these illegal aliens can find jobs and will not be deported as they await their visas (via the New York Post):

The developments come after a sheriff in Bexar County, Texas, launched a criminal probe in late 2022 after DeSantis took credit for the two taxpayer-funded migrants flights that landed in Martha’s Vineyard after a brief pit stop in the Sunshine State. At the time, Sheriff Javier Salazar, an elected Democrat, railed against the flights that originally took off in his city — claiming the migrants were victims of a crime because they were allegedly “exploited and hoodwinked into making this trip” as part of a political stunt.

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U-visas are “set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity. Some of the qualifying criminal activities include abduction, extortion, kidnapping, slave trade, sexual exploitation, among many others.

In 2022, Townhall covered how DeSantis sent about 50 illegal immigrants via airplane to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, which had styled itself as a “sanctuary city.”

Predictably, the residents of Martha’s Vineyard completely lost it when the illegal aliens arrived. Less than two days after their arrival, the illegal aliens were shipped off to a military base on Cape Cod because residents claimed they couldn’t take care of them. However, Mia noted how the millionaires inhabiting the island had launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money over this “humanitarian crisis.” And some residents began turning on each other in private Facebook groups for not opening up their vacant vacation homes to the migrants.

As the migrants left the island, some of its residents claimed that they had been duped into coming to Martha's Vineyard and were told that jobs and shelter were awaiting them.