Kari Lake's Stance on Abortion Is Here

Kari Lake, who is running as a Republican to represent Arizona in the U.S. Senate, released a video on Thursday explaining her position on abortion.

Lake’s statement came after former President Donald Trump said this week that abortion policy should be left up to the states, which Leah covered. And, this week, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the state can enforce a law from 1864 that forbids abortion except to save the mother’s life.

Advertisement

“This total ban on abortion that the Arizona Supreme Court just ruled on is out-of-line with where the people of this state are,” Lake said in the video. “The issue is less about banning abortion and more about saving babies…I agree with President Trump, this is such a personal and private issue. I chose life. But I’m not every woman. I want to make sure that every woman who finds herself pregnant has more choices so that she can make that choice that I made.”

In the video, Lake said that she was nervous and anxious when she became pregnant for the first time.

“We know that some women are economically in a horrible situation, they might be in an abusive relationship, they might be the victim of rape. I agree with President Trump, we must have exceptions for rape, incest and the life of a mother,” she explained in the video.

“If you look at where the population is on this, a full ban on abortion is not where the people are,” she added, saying that America should model its approach to abortion after Hungary, which gives families tax cuts when couples get married, have a baby, among other things.

“By the time a mother has four children, she never pays taxes again. That’s called a baby bonus. I think we should do that here in America,” Lake said.

Abortion is a very sensitive issue & voters deserve to know where every candidate stands.



Here’s my position: ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/EjxtaOZXF6 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 11, 2024

Lake pointed out that young people are dissuaded from having children but they are struggling to get by due to economic policies, among other things.

“I 100 percent agree with him [Trump] as a mother and as a woman…bringing down the unconstitutional Roe v. Wade..and allowing we the people to decide this issue…yes it’s painful. Yes, it’s difficult. Yes there are emotions that are so strong…this is the difficult part,” she said. “We need to work through this issue.”

“As your senator, I would oppose federal funding for abortion and federal banning of abortion. I’m not going to Washington, D.C. to impose federal restrictions on something that’s already been sent back to the states. I’m going to Washington, D.C. to secure our borders, strengthen our families, and help President Trump make America great again,” she concluded.

When Arizona’s Supreme Court issued its ruling, SBA Pro-Life America praised the decision.

“We celebrate this enormous victory for unborn children and their mothers. Reinstating Arizona’s pro-life law will protect more than 11,000 babies annually at all stages of pregnancy while providing an exception for the life of the mother. This includes babies who have heartbeats, babies who can feel pain, and babies who can smile and suck their thumbs. Today’s state Supreme Court decision is a major advancement in the fight for life in Arizona,” SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said.

Advertisement

“Governor Hobbs and her pro-abortion allies will pour millions into deceiving the voters about the upcoming amendment that permits abortion on demand when babies can feel pain and survive outside the womb. We must defeat this extreme measure that would force Arizonans to pay for abortions and eliminate health protections for women,” she concluded.