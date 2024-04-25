Terrorists Launch Attacks on Americans Building Biden’s Gaza Pier
The Pro-Hamas Activist Who Accosted Alec Baldwin Went Totally Insane During Piers Morgan...
Police at UT Austin Had the Perfect Response to a Pro-Hamas Activist Flipping...
Secret Service Agent Assigned to Kamala Harris Suffers What Looks Like a Mental...
Here's the Video Exposing What NYU's Pro-Hamas Students Really Think
White House Attempt to Cover for Biden's Latest Gaffe Might Be Its Most...
Stocks Tank After Disastrous First Quarter GDP Report
Someone Has to Be the Adult in the Room: Clear the Quad and...
US, 17 Other Nations Issue Joint Statement Calling on Hamas to Release Hostages
Florida Has Carried Out an Impressive Evacuation Operation in Haiti
Biden Administration's New Overtime Rule Blasted as an 'Attack on Small Businesses'
Students at Another Ivy League University Get Ready to Set Up Encampment
Should Republicans Be Concerned About the Pennsylvania Primary Results?
Mike Davis' Internet Accountability Project Calls on Senate Republicans to Break Up Big...
Tipsheet

Could Texas Ban ‘Gender Nonconforming’ Teachers From Schools?

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 25, 2024 10:45 AM
Richard Alan Hannon/The Advocate via AP

Over the weekend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in remarks at a conference that he wants to “end” people who think they are “transgender” from being in schools. 

Advertisement

Footage of Abbott’s remarks was shared by Steven Monacelli with The Texas Observer. Reportedly, it occurred at the Young Conservatives of Texas Convention. 

According to ABC 13, Abbott’s statement came as he was discussing a male teacher in Lewisville, Texas, who was showing up to his job dressed as a woman. 

"This person, a man dressing as a woman in a public high school in the state of Texas, they're trying to normalize the concept that this type of behavior is okay. This type of behavior is not okay. This is the type of behavior we want to make sure we end in the state of Texas," the governor said in the video.

In February, Townhall covered how a Texas teacher who was filmed cross-dressing at school was placed on administrative leave after a video of his extravagant Valentine’s Day outfit was circulated by Libs of TikTok. 

Recommended

Police at UT Austin Had the Perfect Response to a Pro-Hamas Activist Flipping Them Off Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The teacher, Rachmad Tjachyadi, teaches chemistry at Hebron High School in Lewisville. 

According to the New York Post, Tjachyadi wore an “all-out pink dress and cowboy hat” on Valentine’s Day at the school. A video of the outfit was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Libs of TikTok claimed that the teacher has a fetish for wearing women’s clothing.


Tags: EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Police at UT Austin Had the Perfect Response to a Pro-Hamas Activist Flipping Them Off Matt Vespa
Stocks Tank After Disastrous First Quarter GDP Report Spencer Brown
Will Jewish Voters Stop Voting for the Democrats Who Want to Kill Them? Kurt Schlichter
Should Republicans Be Concerned About the Pennsylvania Primary Results? Guy Benson
Terrorists Launch Attacks on Americans Building Biden’s Gaza Pier Katie Pavlich
The Pro-Hamas Activist Who Accosted Alec Baldwin Went Totally Insane During Piers Morgan Interview Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Police at UT Austin Had the Perfect Response to a Pro-Hamas Activist Flipping Them Off Matt Vespa
Advertisement