Arizona's Supreme Court Took a Bold Step to Protect Unborn Life. Here's How the Biden Admin Responded.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the state can enforce a law from 1864 that forbids abortion except to save the mother’s life, which Townhall covered. The 4-2 decision supersedes a previous ruling that limited abortion in the state to 15 weeks.

Predictably, pro-abortion Democrats like Gov. Katie Hobbs flipped out over the ruling, claiming that women deserve a right to end the lives of their unborn children.

It is a dark day in Arizona. We are just fourteen days away from one of the most extreme abortion bans in the country.



But my message to Arizona women is this: I won't rest, and I won't stop fighting until we have secured the right to abortion.



That is my promise to you. — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) April 9, 2024

According to CBS News, the Biden administration is launching a seven-figure ad buy in Arizona focusing on abortion (via CBS):

"Because of Donald Trump, millions of women lost the fundamental freedom to control their own bodies," Mr. Biden says direct to camera in the ad. "And now, women's lives are in danger because of that. The question is, if Donald Trump gets back in power, what freedom will you lose next? Your body and your decisions belong to you, not the government, not Donald Trump. I will fight like hell to get your freedom back." The ad, dubbed "Power Back," will run this month on targeted television programs, including Abbott Elementary, Survivor, Grey's Anatomy, American Idol, The Voice, and SNL. The campaign said it's particularly seeking to target younger female and Latino residents.

And, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she would visit Arizona to issue remarks attacking Republicans and their policies to protect the unborn, according to NBC News.

"Here’s what a second Trump term looks like: more bans, more suffering, less freedom," Harris' remarks, which were reviewed by the outlet, said. "But we are not going to let that happen."

In addition, Harris plans to call Trump the "architect of a health care crisis."

“With the Biden administration failing on practically every level, Democrats are going all in on abortion and fearmongering to save them in the elections. That includes sending Vice President Kamala Harris around the country to do the dirty work of being Biden’s ‘abortion czar,’ regardless of her severe unpopularity....She refuses to name a single limit on abortion she would support,” SBA Pro-Life America Vice President of Communications Emily Erin Davis said.

Townhall previously reported how Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she would embark on a cross-country tour focused on abortion rights. Last month, she became the first sitting vice president to visit an abortion clinic.

“It is only right and fair that people have access to the healthcare they need. And that they have access to health care in an environment where they are treated with dignity and respect and please do understand that when we talk about a clinic such as this, it is absolutely about health care and reproductive health care. So everyone get ready for the language. ‘Uterus.’ That part of the body needs a lot of medical care from time to time,” Harris joked at the clinic.

JUST IN: Harris becomes the first Vice President to visit an abortion clinic, calls the procedure 'care' & cracks jokes



"Everyone get ready for the language: 'Uterus!' That part of the body needs a lot of medical care from time to time." pic.twitter.com/jnvajBUh33 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 14, 2024



