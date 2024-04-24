A Swiss Air Jet Nearly Collided With Four Planes at JFK Airport

A Swiss Air jet nearly crashed into four other airplanes at John F. Kennedy International Airport after a communications error sent four different planes to cross a runway at the same time.

According to ABC 7 New York, a Zurich-bound Swiss Air flight cleared for takeoff and began to speed down the runway. The pilot aborted takeoff after seeing that air traffic control cleared three other planes to cross the same runway (via ABC 7):

Audio from Air Traffic Control confirmed that Swiss Air Flight 17 was cleared for takeoff. Then, moments later, as the plane was heading down the runway, the pilot suddenly saw the other planes taxiing and aborted the takeoff. "Swiss 17k heavy rejecting takeoff. Traffic on the runway," the pilot said.

In a statement, Swiss Air said, "Due to the high level of situational awareness and quick reaction of our crew, a potentially dangerous situation was quickly de-escalated."

Just weeks before that, a collision between two airplanes instigated a deadly inferno in Tokyo. The collision occurred between a Japan Airlines flight and a Japanese Coast Guard plane. Service members on the coast guard plane passed away.

Japan Airlines collides with a coast guard plane at Haneda airport



Not to mention, there was the high-profile incident where a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines flight mid-air.

The door plug flew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland International Airport on Jan. 5. The incident was captured on video on the plane, which Townhall reported.

