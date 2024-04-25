NYPD Patrol Chief Shuts AOC Down After She Posts Defense of Pro-Hamas Agitators...
Tipsheet

Newsom Unveils Bill in Response to Arizona's Impending Pro-Life Law

Madeline Leesman
April 25, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

On Wednesday, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a bill that would allow Arizona abortion providers to be quickly approved for work in California. 

As Townhall covered, the Arizona Supreme Court recently ruled that the state can enforce a law from 1864 that forbids abortion except to save the mother’s life. Predictably, pro-abortion Democrats like Newsom flipped out over the ruling, claiming that women deserve a right to end the lives of their unborn children.

“This Arizona law is the first border-state law that will directly impact the state of California,” the Newsom said Wednesday. “Rather than just acknowledging that fate and future, we're trying to get ahead of this law.”

“Arizona Republicans continue to put women in danger — embracing a draconian law passed when Arizona was a territory, not even a state,” Newsom added. “California will not sit idly by. We’re urgently moving legislation to allow Arizona doctors to provide safe and reliable reproductive care to Arizonans here in California.”

Earlier this week, Newsom announced that he would introduce legislation to help Arizonans get out-of-state abortions. He made the remarks on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki.” 

“We need to start focusing on making the kind of progress that’s needed,” Newsom said, adding, “right now, a big part of my focus, why I’m so focused on Arizona, and providing doctors from Arizona the ability to come into California through emergency legislation we’ll introduce with our Women’s Caucus this week is to address the crisis at hand with that law that will go into effect on May 1 to provide [abortion] access to women and girls who are fleeing the state of Arizona.”

“No state has more responsibility, more opportunity, no bigger burden than the state of California,” Newsom said.


