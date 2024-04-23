Following Anti-Israel Protests, Columbia Switches to Hybrid Classes for the Rest of the Semester

Columbia University announced this week that all its classes at the main campus will be held remotely for the last weeks of the semester. This comes after anti-Israel student protesters have continued to demonstrate on campus.

“All faculty whose classrooms are located on the main Morningside campus and equipped with hybrid capabilities should enable them to provide virtual learning options to students,” provost Angela Olinto wrote on Monday.

“It’s vital that teaching and learning continue during this time,” the provost continued. “Faculty in other classrooms or teaching spaces that do not have capabilities for offering hybrid options should hold classes remotely if there are student requests for virtual participation.”

According to the New York Post, critics have called on parents with children at the school to seek tuition refunds as a result of the protests.

Last week, Townhall covered how Columbia University President Minouche Shafik appeared in a congressional hearing to speak on incidents of antisemitism on campus since October 7.

In the hearing, Shafik was pressed about several Columbia professors who expressed blatantly pro-Hamas views. In one instance, Shafik claimed that a professor had been removed from his position over his remarks, but was still listed on the school website.

Additionally, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) asked Shafik if she had seen any demonstrations on campus that are “against Jewish people.”

Shafik said “no,” though Townhall has covered several instances where Columbia students and staffers have been exposed for supporting Hamas.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN): “Have you seen anti-Muslim protests on campus? … Against Arabs? … Palestinians?”



Columbia University President Minouche Shafik: “No.”



Omar: “Have you seen a protest saying we are against Jewish people?”



Shafik: “No.” pic.twitter.com/U0qbvrCPZk — The Recount (@therecount) April 17, 2024

In fact, shortly after the hearing, reports broke that Omar’s daughter was suspended from Barnard College for her involvement in anti-Israel protests in the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel. She was also arrested for her involvement.