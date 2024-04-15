Nikki Haley Has a New Gig

On Monday, former South Carolina governor, ambassador to the United Nations, and 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley announced that she would be joining the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank focused on international affairs.

Advertisement

“When our policymakers fail to call out our enemies or acknowledge the importance of our alliances, the world is less safe. That is why Hudson’s work is so critical,” Haley said in a statement. “They believe the American people should have the facts and policymakers should have the solutions to support a secure, free, and prosperous future. I look forward to partnering with them to defend the principles that make America the greatest country in the world.”

Haley will be the next Walter P. Stern Chair, a position that began in 2020.

“Nikki is a proven, effective leader on both foreign and domestic policy,” Hudson President and CEO John P. Walters said in a statement. “In an era of worldwide political upheaval, she has remained a steadfast defender of freedom and an effective advocate for American security and prosperity.”

Hudson is honored to announce that @NikkiHaley, the former governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the UN, will be the next Walter P. Stern Chair.



We are excited to have her join the Hudson team: https://t.co/MlBZO5jwal pic.twitter.com/EWNSBn2xyU — Hudson Institute (@HudsonInstitute) April 15, 2024

Last month, Haley officially suspended her 2024 campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, which Townhall covered.

"The time has now come to suspend my campaign," the former U.N. ambassador said in her remarks, adding that "Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee" heading into November's general election.

"I congratulate him and wish him well," Haley said.

Before Haley dropped out of the presidential race, an exit poll showed that the majority of voters who cast their vote supporting the former governor in New Hampshire were registered undeclared. Twenty-seven percent were registered Republican, while 3 percent of voters were unregistered before today.