Video Shows Suspected Illegal Aliens Landing Boat on California Beach and Fleeing

A video posted this week shows a group of at least 16 people, believed to be illegal aliens, arriving via boat in Carlsbad, California and running to an SUV to take them away into the community.

According to Fox 5 San Diego, North County leaders are now demanding action from the state and federal government to deal with the illegal immigration crisis.

This reportedly happened yesterday in Carlsbad, California. A group of mostly military age males invaded our country illegally via boat and then dispersed throughout the city in cars.



Are any of them on the terror watch list? Do any of them have a criminal history?



— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 14, 2024

“They’re not afraid…they’re coming here at noon on Saturday at a crowded beach,” Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn said Monday when addressing the media about the incident, according to Fox 5. “It’s starting to get so blatant; they’re not concerned about any kind of enforcement.”

Reportedly, within last week, the San Diego border sector recorded 6,997 encounters, which was the highest in the country (via Fox 5):

Blackburn along with several other North County mayors representing cities such as San Marcos, Vista and Oceanside say they need to see better enforcement and higher penalties for human smugglers. They also called for an end to sanctuary city policies to strengthen both border and local security, citing a rise of 139% in maritime human smuggling events.

Carlsbad resident Susan Hargis told the outlet that she’s upset with how leaders have handled the border crisis.

“It looked like it was all a planned deal,” she said of the video of the illegal immigrants arriving on the beach. “I’m frustrated, because I just listened to what they had to say today and it was ‘their hands are tied and they can do absolutely nothing.'”

In February, reports claimed that a panga boat full of illegal immigrants arrived in Malibu. The boat was discovered sunk off the Malibu coast shortly after.