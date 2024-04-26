These Ugly, Little Schmucks Need to Face Consequences
A So-Called 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Progresses in One State

Madeline Leesman  |  April 26, 2024 1:00 PM
A bill similar to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed by liberals as “Don’t Say Gay,” is progressing in the Alabama state legislature, according to a report from ABC News.

Reportedly, H.B. 130 would expand already-existing restrictions on discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools from kindergarten through fifth grade. The current law states that teachers for this age group “shall not engage in classroom discussion or provide classroom instruction regarding sexual orientation or gender identity in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

The new legislation would expand this to eighth grade and prohibit flags that promote sexual orientations and gender identities, like the “pride” flag (via ABC News):

State Rep. Mack Butler, the bill’s sponsor, said in a March hearing the bill is a response to "some indoctrination going on." He said the bill seeks to "purify the schools."

"It is a component of Marxism where we're -- you know -- destroying the family and teaching some of these things," said Butler. "Let it happen somewhere else other than our schools."

Predictably, left-wing politicians and activists spoke out against the bill, claiming that it violates their freedom of speech. 

"If HB130 passes, it will rid classrooms and students in the state of Alabama of inclusive discussion that is essential at all stages of life," the ACLU of Alabama said in a statement against the legislation.

In recent years, states like Florida have led the way with making sure that LGBTQ+ ideology stays out of schools. Some schools have taken it a step further and removed all reading materials that include this kind of material, which Townhall covered.

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has stated time and time again that schools should not be teaching kids about sexual orientation and gender identity, claiming that his state is “where woke goes to die.”

